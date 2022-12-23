LIVE Updates | Coronavirus In India: Can danger of corona be avoided by nasal vaccine? Bharat Biotech claims THIS
Corona Virus Outbreak, COVID Cases Surge in China LIVE Updates: According to the report, in the next few months in China, 800 million people may get infected. It has been said in the report that in 2023, more than one million people may die due to a huge increase in the cases of Covid in China.
- According to the report, so far only 38% vaccination has been done in China.
- It is only 10% of people above the age of 65.
- However, China claims that 90% of its population is fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus Cases have started to scare China once again. According to a top Chinese health official, China is facing the first of three possible waves of Covid infection this winter. Since the removal of the most severe restrictions (Covid Ban) earlier this month, the country is witnessing an increase in Covid cases. Cases have increased due to shortages of Covid-19 tests. According to the report, in the next few months in China, 800 million people may get infected. It has been said in the report that in 2023, more than one million people may die due to a huge increase in the cases of Covid in China. Experts believe that the current surge in corona infections will last until mid-January, while the second wave will begin around January 21.
Covid-19 situation in India as against China: What experts say
With Covid-19 cases going up in some countries, especially China, India has started stepping up its safety measures. Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director - Max Healthcare & Senior Director - Institute of Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, spoke about the situation in India vis a vis China. Dr Sandeep Budhiraja shares, "We have seen so far that Covid-19 outbreaks are not localised ones. It does spread. China had a zero Covid policy. They have followed a strict lockdown. So the population of China is not immune to Covid. They are highly vulnerable and as soon as the restrictions were lifted, they have been coming down with Covid-19 in large numbers. Hopefully, this will not happen in India and other countries of the world. Most of the population in India has had exposure to Covid as a disease and is adequately vaccinated. So even if the new variant spreads, hopefully, the disease won't be severe despite its high level of virulence. It will be mild as India experienced in the early stages of Omicron outbreak."
Covid-19 precautions: Karnataka minister says there's no politics behind precautions
Actions taken to control Covid are based on scientific evidence, not political reasons, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said on Friday. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has been on a yatra for many days. Rahul Gandhi has been on a yatra for more than a hundred days. However, the government has not talked about Covid during that period, Minister Sudhakar stated. "We are now taking measures to control Covid to protect the health of the people as cases are increasing in other countries like China and Korea. Covid has come under control only due to the prudent administration and timely policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Coronavirus In India: Can danger of corona be avoided by nasal vaccine? Bharat Biotech claims THIS
This vaccine by Bharat Biotech has been tried three times. The special thing is that it has proved effective in all the three trials. 175 people were included in the first phase trial and 200 people in the second phase trial. After that, there were two trials in the third phase. It has been used in different ways on 3,100 people in the first and 875 in the second. In one, it was given as a two-dose vaccine and in the other as a booster dose. After the trial of the vaccine, Bharat Biotech claimed that it is very effective and will help in increasing your immunity against corona in the upper respiratory system. To fight against corona, your immunity should be strong enough so that you can recover from corona as soon as possible. The virus mostly enters your body through the nose. This vaccine makes your immune system make proteins in your blood and in your nose so that you can easily fight the virus. Its effect starts in your body after about two weeks.
Coronavirus Outbreak: India may help China with medicines amid Tawang clash!
In the midst of the latest wave of Covid in China, there has been a shortage of medicines for fever and in such a situation, China is looking towards India. Government of India has said that India is the pharmacy of the world and has always helped other countries.
We are keeping an eye on Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world. We are yet to issue a travel advisory but people should follow local guidelines in the country where they're living: @MEAIndia @MoHFW_INDIA
— DD India (@DDIndialive) December 22, 2022
Coronavirus In India: Death toll increases to 5,30,690 after two patients die in Maharashtra, one in Delhi
After 163 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in India in one day, the number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 4,46,76,678. While the number of patients under treatment has come down to 3,380. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the death toll has increased to 5,30,690 after the death of two patients in Maharashtra, while one more patient died in Delhi.
Coronavirus In India: Fear of COVID, number of people taking precaution dose suddenly increases
After the news of increasing cases of Corona virus in China, the Government of India has swung into action and has stepped up its preparations to fight Corona. After the news of corona wave coming, the number of people taking pre-action dose has also started increasing. According to the data, on December 18 itself, about 4000 people got vaccinated. Whereas on December 22 this figure was around 57000. On the other hand, the two-drop nasal vaccine for Covid has also been approved by the government. Official sources said that those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin can take it as a heterologous booster. It has been included in the vaccination drive from today and will appear on the Cowin application. For the time being, these will be available in private hospitals.
Corona In India: Preparations completed, 1850-bed Covid Hospital ready in Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC's preparation regarding Covid is complete. The 1850-bed Covid Hospital is ready to deal with the possible threat of Corona. This includes a facility of 328 ICU beds, 805 oxygen beds, and 650 beds for general corona patients. And there is a 24 thousand liter oxygen plant. Along with this, more than 2 thousand nursing staff have been deployed. Of the 16 BMC hospitals in Mumbai city, only one, Seven Hills Hospital, has facilities for corona patients. If the cases increase again in Mumbai city, then the number of beds is 1850 and this number can also be increased if needed. At present, this facility is kept in only one hospital in BMC. No other hospitals have beds for corona patients. Let us inform you that even today, beds have been kept for corona in some private hospitals in Mumbai.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Lockdown 'nightmare' return again in India? PM Modi takes 3 BIG decisions
The Corona epidemic in China has once again created an outcry. The situation is very bad and experts from all over the world have expressed concern about it. At the same time, preparations are going on at full speed in India to fight this new variant of Corona which is spreading panic in the world. To deal with this, the government has taken three major decisions today.
The first decision is that the nasal vaccine has been approved. Now the vaccine will also be given through the nose.
The second decision is that on December 27, an all India mock drill will be conducted in the hospitals so that the capacity to deal with Corona can be tested.
The third decision is that a new advisory has come for the new year.
Coronavirus In India: India's Covid response begins
In view of an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, the Government of India has begun preparations to tackle the coronavirus threat by taking a slew of measures including emergency mock drills in hospitals from Tuesday and approval to Covid nasal vaccine. According to the Union Health Ministry, States and Union territories will undertake a mock drill across all health facilities from Tuesday to ensure the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources, according to official sources.
Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Our lives are as useless as those of ANTS', Chinese citizens express anger against Xi Jinping's Govt
The Corona explosion is at its peak as soon as the lockdown is removed in China. To stop the epidemic, quick decisions are being taken by the government. However, angry Chinese citizens are expressing their anger against the government on social media. Amid an acute shortage of rapid test kits, the government has issued a new policy in several provinces such as Zhejiang, Anhui and Chongqing, directing people with mild or no symptoms to return to work. After that, people have shown their displeasure on social media. Following massive protests over the 'Zero-Covid' policy, the government lifted several strict restrictions, including the quarantine and isolation protocols. The situation in China is uncontrollable since the protocol was removed.
Like Twitter, on China's social media Weibo, people have expressed their opposition using hashtags related to the new policy. People are shocked and angry about this decision. This hashtag has been read more than three crore times. A user on Weibo wrote, "In the last three years, the government have not made any preparations to fight Covid and suddenly lifted the Covid restrictions. After that, you are allowed to go to work when you are sick. Our lives are as useless as those of ants to the government."
Coronavirus Outbreak: India approves Nasal vaccine amid fear around BF.7 variant - DETAILS
The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of Nasal vaccine of Covid-19 which will be used as a heterologous booster. As per the reports, the nasal vaccine is expected to be added to the Co-Win portal today. According to the ANI report, the nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covd-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be first available in private hospitals.
Central Government approves the use of @BharatBiotech Nasal Vaccine
The vaccine is available on the CoWIN App starting today.
Nasal vaccines are currently only available in private hospitals.@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/PzzIHMJq0B
— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 23, 2022
#BREAKING | CoWIN प्लेटफॉर्म पर आज से उपलब्ध होगी नेजल वैक्सीन, बूस्टर डोज़ के तौर पर लगवा सकेंगे भारत बायोटेक की नेजल वैक्सीन#NasalVaccine #Covid @Payodhi_Shashi @reporter_pooja pic.twitter.com/PT0CjIUXW7
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) December 23, 2022
Coronavirus In India: HIGH alert mode, check strict guidelines for different states HERE
After PM Modi's meeting regarding the increasing threat of Corona, the states also came into alert mode. The governments of Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also held emergency meetings regarding Corona. Along with reviewing the preparations regarding Covid, guidelines have been issued at their respective levels. It has been advised to apply masks and social distancing in public places. Along with this, according to the guidelines of the Center, it has been decided to conduct genome sequencing of samples along with examination of passengers coming from outside. On Thursday, 8 state governments held a meeting regarding Corona and reviewed the arrangements related to health in their respective states. Along with this, action on the guidelines of the Center was also discussed in the meeting. Let's take a look at which state has preparedness to deal with the menace of Corona.
Delhi
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting regarding the preparedness of Covid in Delhi.
- After this meeting, Kejriwal said that 8,000 beds are ready for Corona in Delhi, but hospitals have been asked to keep 36,000 beds ready.
- Kejriwal said that Delhi has the capacity to store 928 tonnes of oxygen.
- He also appealed to all people to take the precautionary dose of the vaccine.
- Kejriwal said that preparations are complete, so there is no need to panic.
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting regarding Corona, after which several instructions were issued to deal with Corona.
- Isolate suspected patients, get genome sequencing of Covid positive, activate Corona period equipment.
- Along with taking special vigilance at crowded places, advisory has been issued for wearing masks and social distancing.
- All the policemen of UP have also been asked to wear masks and adopt social distancing.
Gujarat
- The Gujarat government discussed the COVID-19 situation in the cabinet meeting in Ahmedabad.
- State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that the Covid situation in the state is under control and no patient infected with Omicron's subtype 'BF.7' is under treatment.
- After the cabinet meeting, Patel said that three people were found infected with this sub-variant of the virus, who have been cured in home isolation.
- According to a Gujarat government release, after the cabinet meeting, a separate review meeting of health officials of various districts was also held through video conference and necessary instructions were given to them to deal with any eventuality.
- Two foreign returnees have tested positive for Covid in Bhavnagar and Rajkot and their samples have been sent to Gandhinagar for genome sequencing, officials said.
Maharashtra
- Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said that there will be thermal screening of international passengers.
- There is no case of BF.7 in the state and all district and city agencies are being sensitized about the new sub-variant of the virus, Sawant told the Assembly in Nagpur after a review meeting headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- They have been asked to be vigilant. On the other hand, Fadnavis said that the nodal officer in every district would keep an eye on the situation.
- Fadnavis also said that there is no need to panic, genome sequencing of saplus is being done in the state.
Bihar
- Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the situation if the cases of Covid-19 increase.
- Tejashwi reviewed the Covid situation in the state with health officials, doctors and directors of medical colleges and told them to gear up to deal with the new variant of the coronavirus if it spreads.
- Tejashwi said that the hospitals are fully prepared and the work of investigation and vaccination is going on in full swing.
- The Health Minister said that people should also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Karnataka
- The Karnataka government has decided to conduct mandatory testing of patients suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state.
- Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavasraj Bommai on the subject of COVID-19 that the government has also decided to make wearing masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms.
Tamil Nadu
- In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to test all passengers arriving at the international airport here for COVID-19 and if found positive, treat them as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).
- The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to panic due to the outbreak of 'Omicron' in China.
- Stalin also said that the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the safety of the people.
- Chairing a high-level meeting with ministers and officials at the Secretariat, he stressed the need for continuous monitoring.
- The Chief Minister asked the medical officers to conduct genome sequencing of the samples of infected patients and also to conduct Covid test for those suffering from influenza like illness (ILI) and acute respiratory infection.
Kerala
- The Kerala government has decided to get genome sequencing of more samples done, so that the type of Covid can be known.
- The Health Department of the Government of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram said in a statement that instructions have been issued in this regard.
- The statement said that the hospital has been asked to test the patients admitted due to respiratory illness and high fever, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.
- On the other hand, the Health Minister of Kerala said that the state has stepped up efforts to prevent Covid.
Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday asked the state health department to launch a campaign to administer booster doses to beneficiaries of anti-Covid-19 vaccines to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic.
- In a meeting with health department officials, he said that if new cases emerge, the samples should be sent for genome sequencing. He said that Covid control rooms should be activated in all the districts.
COVID outbreak in China: Beijing may see sharp increase in new cases in next 14 days, say reports
In China, the rate of infection in hospitals is increasing much faster than in the general population. This is the reason why most of the medical staff in China have been infected with COVID. According to reports, serious cases of COVID-19 could increase in Beijing over the next 14 days. Therefore, ensuring that there is no shortage of medical resources is an important factor in increasing the success rate in treating COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak In China: Shortage of ventilators, seriously ill people are being asked to stay at home
The situation has become worse due to Corona in China. There are no beds in the hospital. The situation has become such that even seriously ill people are being asked to stay at home for treatment. There is a shortage of ventilators and medical equipment. Those who are dying are unable to get a place in the crematorium. The situation in China is continuously getting worse. Lack of medical resources has emerged as the biggest challenge due to the ever-increasing cases of Corona. The alarm is that not only is there a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medicines in China, but there is also a shortage of doctors and medical staff. This shocking revelation has been revealed in Chinese media reports.
Coronavirus in India: Harish Rao, Telangana's Health Minister, on the COVID situation
“There is no need to worry about COVID19, but there is a need to be alert. Everyone is advised to observe personal hygiene and those who have not taken the covid vaccine should take it immediately and take a booster dose.”
Coronavirus in India: Precautionary Doses are taken by over 57,000 people
According to Co-Win's website, 57,264 persons received a precautionary dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday (December 22), amid fears about an increase in infections in some countries.
According to Co-Win's website, 57,264 persons received a precautionary dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday (December 22), amid fears about an increase in infections in some countries.
Coronavirus in India: Christmas without restrictions, Gangasagar Mela in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her government has no plans to curtail Christmas celebrations or the Gangasagar mela due to the arrival of a new Covid-19 type, which has yet to be discovered in the state.
Coronavirus in India: Masks are now required in enclosed spaces in Karnataka
Karnataka announced on Thursday that face masks will be required in all enclosed locations, even those that are not air-conditioned. Schools, colleges, theatres, and other office spaces must now comply with the mandatory mask rule, according to the new criteria.
Coronavirus In India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, informed the populace on Thursday that the administration was prepared and that there was no need to be alarmed because the national capital has not yet seen a single instance of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BF.7.
Coronavirus in India: The IMA has issued an advisory advising people to use masks in public places
If possible, the IMA also encouraged people to avoid public gatherings such as weddings, political or social gatherings, and overseas travel. It also urged people to see a doctor if they experienced any symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, or loose movements, and to obtain a Covid vaccination, including a preventive dose, as soon as possible.
Coronavirus In India: UP CM Encourages People to Wear Masks in Crowded Areas
The CM emphasised the importance of wearing masks in busy public locations like hospitals, buses, train stations, and marketplaces. The UP government has asked officials to keep an eye on the novel coronavirus variety, conduct genome sequencing on new cases, and increase testing.
Coronavirus in India: BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variation BA.5, and it has the most infectious ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation time, and has a greater capability to cause reinfection or infect even people who have been vaccinated.
Coronavirus in India: Union Health Minister to hold meeting
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, will hold a meeting with state health ministers today at 3 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 situation and planning.
Over 57,000 people take precautionary doses amid as various countries including China witness spike in Covid-19 cases
As per the official website of Co-Win, 57, 264 people took a precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday (December 22) amid concerns due to the rise in cases in some countries. India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022.However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.
PM Modi holds meeting, stresses on ramping up testing and genome sequencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, specially at international airports.He emphasised COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.
Chaired a meeting to review the public health response to COVID-19. Stressed on ramping up testing, genome sequencing and to ensure operational readiness of COVID infrastructure. Also emphasised on the need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2022
Union Health Minister to hold meeting with state ministers at 3 pm today
Covid news: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the focus now is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling. The Union Health Ministry asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing of two percent of arriving passengers in each international flight at airports from December 24, to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant of coronavirus in the country.
No curbs on Christmas, Gangasagar mela as new Covid-19 strain not found in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is not currently planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new Covid-19 variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state.
Don't panic but be vigilant, Telangana Health Minister tells people as Covid-19 threat looms over India
Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday urged people not to panic in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in other countries but advised them to be vigilant. He asked people to observe personal hygiene, while those who have not taken Covid vaccine should immediately take it, and those who have not taken a booster dose yet should take it.
Following the advice of the Central government in view of the surge in many countries including China, Harish Rao conducted a high-level review meeting on Covid preparedness through zoom.
Karnataka govt starts mandatory COVID tests for ILI, SARI patients, advises people to wear masks indoors
The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct a mandatory COVID test for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state.Speaking to reporters following a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on COVID management, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "In view of the increase in COVID cases in several countries including China, a high-level meeting was chaired by CM Basvaraj Bommai with the technical advisory committee and senior officials to discuss prevention and mitigation of infection in the state. 2,000-3,000 people are already being tested for COVID-19 every day.
Bihar fully prepared to handle COVID surge: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges, asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus. Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.
Chhattisgarh sees two COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now four
Chhattisgarh today eported two COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,745, a health official said. The toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively, leaving the state with an active caseload of four, he said. Both cases were reported in Raipur district, the official added.
Centre issues Covid testing guidelines for international arrivals, makes 2% testing mandatory
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines for international arrivals in India amid current Covid-19 situation. The guidelines to be effective from 24th December. The ministry said that 2% of the total passengers in a flight to undergo Covid tests at airport on arrival and the passengers will be allowed to leave the airport after giving sample.
No curbs on Christmas, Gangasagar mela as new Covid strain not found in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is not currently planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new Covid-19 variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state. She said that the pandemic, which paralysed normal life for long periods of time since it hit the country in March 2020, will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state. "We are monitoring all these. We have set up a committee also to take care of everything," she said.
Amid BF.7 sub-variant scare, Gujarat minister says situation under control in state
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday said the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control and there was no active case of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, which is believed to be driving the surge in cases in China. At least three persons in the state were found infected with this sub-variant in the recent past but they have recovered in home isolation, Patel, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, told reporters in Gandhinagar after a cabinet meeting. "Cases related to BF.7 infections are emerging in China, Japan and the United States of America. But BF.7 cases are rare in India and Gujarat. All the three persons found infected with this sub-variant in the past have recovered in home isolation. Thanks to our proactive vaccination drive, coronavirus is under control in Gujarat," Patel said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no need to worry, prepared to deal with situation
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB that has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now. Kejriwal had convened a meeting at his residence on the Covid situation amid a surge in cases in many countries. At the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in Covid cases.
Ensure operational readiness of hospitals, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level review meet over evolving Covid-19 situation in India and scare from China and other countries. During the meeting, PM Modi asked all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times, including wearing masks at crowded places, especially in view of upcoming festivals. PM Modi also asked officials to regularly monitor availability and prices of essential medicines and advised states to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure.
Delhi government has announced to close schools between January 1 and January 15 due to winter and covid scare. The Delhi government on Thursday announced winter vacation for all the government schools that come under the Directorate of Education. According to the order issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, all government schools operated under the Directorate will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2023. Whereas, for classes 9th to 12th, remedial classes will be conducted from January 2 to January 14, 2023.
Coronavirus In India: PM Modi's meeting is over, COVID-19 guidelines soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level review meeting has ended amid the Corona alert in India. The meeting was attended by the CEO of NITI Aayog, along with ministers and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health. This meeting lasted for about two hours. According to reports, guidelines can also be issued after the meeting.
Coronavirus In India: Trader returns from China tests positive in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level review meeting has ended amid the Corona alert in India. The meeting was attended by the CEO of NITI Aayog, along with ministers and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health. This meeting lasted for about two hours. According to reports, guidelines can also be issued after the meeting.
In the meantime, a positive COVID-19 report has come to the fore. A businessman from Bhavnagar city in Gujarat who returned from China tested corona positive. After that, the health department was alerted. The report came positive after the rapid test of the businessman. Now the sample has been sent to Gandhinagar for genome sequencing.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, "We are keeping an eye on the situation in China. We have not issued any travel advisories yet. But travelers should follow the guidelines of the country they belong to." Serum Institute of India has sought DCGI approval for its Covax vaccine as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above. This vaccine can be given to those who have been given two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.
Coronavirus In India: PM Modi's high-level meeting, THESE guidelines may be issued for states
Once again, the war against Corona has started in the country. India is on high alert after the Corona explosion in China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting on Corona today. Apart from Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, many experts were present at the meeting. After the Prime Minister's review meeting on Corona, new advisories and guidelines may be issued for the states. In this advisory, instructions can be found to reduce the crowd at the New Year celebration and to complete the preparations for quarantine and testing within 7 days.
These instructions may come after the PM's meeting-
- There can be orders to start testing every passenger coming from abroad immediately.
- Orders for genome sequencing of positive patients may be issued.
- Guidelines for following the Covid protocol and keeping those returning from travelling in home isolation.
- There may be a new advisory to keep social distancing and wear a mask while going out of the house.
- People may be directed to stay away from crowded places and make all necessary preparations, including keeping them in a seven-day quarantine.
Coronavirus In India: Steps taken by Modi Government to fight COVID-19
High level review
22 December 2022: The health ministry held a high-level review meeting to review the rising cases of Covid-19 in China and other countries and assess the situation in India. The government has also written to all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium-INSACOG laboratories. In a letter to the states, Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, said the public health challenge of Covid-19 persists around the world, with about 3.5 million cases reported weekly.
Testing at Airport
We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in LS.
Task Assigned To States
The Centre has also asked states and Union Territories to sequence all positive case samples on a daily basis to identify virus variants in circulation.
Masks Advisory
The government has now advised people to wear masks in crowded places and get a booster dose of the Covid vaccine.
Expert Committee
The Union Ministry of Health is following the COVID-19 trajectory globally and in the country, along with various expert committees. The Union Ministry of Health & FW has requested States/UTs to focus on a five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination Against COVID-19 and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior and has urged all States/UTs to remain prepared for any surge in COVID-19 trajectory.
Genome Sequencing
In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same."
Coronavirus Outbreak: New variant in China feared to be fatal, one positive person can infect 16 people
The fear of Corona has started troubling once again. Alerts continue in the country after the new variant of Corona in China, BF.7, is feared to be fatal. A person with the new variant can infect 16 people in a day. Whereas in the earlier variant, the affected person could infect only two to three. Keeping this in mind, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an alert to the medical colleges of the country. Specially instructed to focus on vaccination for protection from corona.
Coronavirus In India: Fake Alert from Health Ministry about XBB variant
One message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of #COVID19. The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. The Union Health Ministry shared detailed information about the latest coronavirus variant and called it "fake" and "misleading."
This message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of #COVID19.
The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/LAgnaZjCCi
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 22, 2022
Coronavirus Outbreak: Increased death cases in children; shortage of paracetamol, situation worsens in China and Japan
Amid the worsening situation due to Corona, there has been a shortage of paracetamol, a drug used in fever and colds, in the Chinese city of Taiwan. According to Chinese media reports , in view of the increasing risks, people have started stocking large quantities of medicine, as a result of which there is now a shortage in medical stores. Health officials have appealed to the public not to stockpile medicines. "It is true that the demand for paracetamol has increased significantly across Taiwan", said Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan. He further said, "We are closely monitoring the supply and demand situation. Efforts are being made to control the sudden increase in demand."
Apart from China, there are reports of corona explosions in Japan and the US as well. Many children infected with corona have died in Japan. According to the report from 'Japan Times', the havoc of the Omicron variant is being seen there too. A survey of recent cases finds that nearly half of infants and children who die from COVID-19 do not have a pre-existing illness.
Coronavirus Outbreak: BAD Chinese vaccine exposed, Germany sends its vaccine to China for German expatriates
The world has been battling the corona virus infection for the last three years. When it seems that Corona is leaving the world. Suddenly the cases start increasing again. Meanwhile, there has been a corona explosion in China. For the first time, vaccine is being sent to China from Germany. Germany has sent the first batch of its 'BioNTech' vaccine to China. Although this vaccine will not be imposed on Chinese citizens. Rather, this vaccine will be given to the immigrants from Germany living in China. It is clear from this that Germany does not trust China's vaccine.
First of all in the world, China had claimed to make its vaccine 'Sinovac', since then the world had raised questions on the Chinese vaccine. Now the havoc and deaths of Corona in China have once again proved the Chinese vaccine to be 'ineffective'. Germany has also sent its vaccine to German expatriates in China, not trusting the Chinese vaccine. China's corona vaccine has proved ineffective. The whole world has come to know about this. Because the Chinese vaccine could not control the unbridled corona in China. Due to this, the immunity of the Chinese people could not be fully formed.
Coronavirus In India: High concern for XBB variant- Check symptoms & follow THESE guidelines
Everyone is advised to wear a mask because the new variant of the COVID-Omicron XBB coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly. The symptoms of the new virus COVID-Omicron XBB are the following:
- There is no cough.
- There is no fever.
There will only be a limited number of these others:
- Joint pain.
- Headache.
- Pain in the neck.
- Upper back pain.
- Pneumonia.
- There is usually no appetite.
COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it. It takes less time for the condition to reach an extreme severity and sometimes there are no obvious symptoms. This strain of the virus is not found in the nasopharyngeal region and directly affects the lungs for a relatively short period of time. Several patients diagnosed with Covid-Omicron XBB were classified as afebrile and pain free, but x-rays showed mild chest pneumonia. Nasal swab tests are often negative for Covid-Omicron XBB, and cases of false negative nasopharyngeal tests are increasing.
This means that the virus can spread in the community and directly infect the lungs, causing viral pneumonia, which in turn causes acute respiratory distress. This explains why the Covid-Omicron XBB has become something very contagious, highly virulent and lethal. Caution, avoid crowded places, keep a distance of 1.5 m even in open spaces, wear a double-layer mask, wear a suitable mask, wash hands frequently, even if everyone is asymptomatic (no coughing or sneezing). This wave of Covid-Omicron XBB is deadlier than the first wave of Covid-19. So we have to be very careful and take several reinforced precautions against coronavirus. Maintain vigilant communication with your friends and family.
Coronavirus In India: UP CM Yogi reviews Covid situation, says THIS
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officers to strictly follow the Covid protocol to avoid corona infection and make people aware to wear face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, buses, railway stations, markets. Chief Minister Yogi reviewed the situation of Corona in the state on Thursday. He said that the changing circumstances of Covid should be closely monitored. Medical Education, Health Department should prepare with better coordination. Further policy will be decided in consultation with the State Level Health Advisory Committee.
Coronavirus In India: Uttarakhand CM Dhami in action, takes THIS measure for effective control of Covid
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the Health Department regarding Corona today. During this session, the CM said that for effective control of Covid, a campaign should be launched to apply booster doses in the state. Camps will be set up for booster doses from tomorrow. The Chief Minister held a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday for effective control over Covid. He asked them to activate the control rooms in all the districts. The Chief Minister said that genome sequencing should also be done for the new cases of Covid that will come. The Chief Minister directed the officials to motivate people to apply for doses. It should also be widely publicized through various mediums. He also directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a regular review of Covid. The Chief Minister said that the demand for a Covid booster dose should be sent to the Central Government immediately. Full availability of all necessary resources should be maintained.
Coronavirus Outbreak: How different is Corona in both China and India? Check
According to the Ministry of Health, at present, the BA.5 variant of Omicron is most effective in India. However, people infected with this variant have not yet been seen in critical condition. How different is Corona in both China and India? Health experts say that the concern in India is not BA.5 or BF.7 but the XBB variant. This XBB variant is a combination of Corona's BJ.1 and BA.2.75. The most worrying thing is that not only does it spread rapidly, but it is also not affected by the present corona vaccine. This variant is responsible for the increase in corona cases in many countries.
Coronavirus In India: IMA issues COVID-19 advisory- Check Do's & Don't HERE
Cases of corona virus are increasing rapidly in many countries of the world. The situation is very bad in many countries, including China and Japan. In China, there is even a shortage of ventilators in hospitals. Omicron's sub-variant BF.7 is causing havoc in China. In India too, 4 patients of this variant have been found. After this, the Government of India became alert. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued an advisory on the Corona crisis, in which the IMA said:
- It is necessary to wear a mask in public places.
- It is necessary to maintain social distancing
- Keep washing your hands with sanitizer and soap.
- Avoid going to political and social meetings
- Avoiding international travel
- If you are suffering from problems like fever, sore throat, cough or loose motion etc., then go to the doctor.
- Get the Covid vaccination done as soon as possible, which also includes the precautionary dose.
In the last 24 hours, 145 cases have been registered in India, out of which 4 cases are of BF.7. In the last 24 hours, 5 lakh 37 thousand cases have been reported from China, Japan, Korea and America. The central government has come into action mode regarding the new variant of Corona. The government has given instructions for random checking of passengers coming from abroad at the airport. According to sources, a new guideline could be issued soon on this.
Coronavirus In India: BA.5 and BQ.1.1 raises concern
Many variants which increase the cases of corona in different countries of the world have also found their presence in India. BA.5 (BF.7 is all its lineage), BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, XBB, BA.2.75, CH.1.1 variants are creating ruckus in different countries of the world. The presence of these variants has also been found in India. However, till now, no significant effect of these variants has been shown in India. According to genome sequencing data from September to December, BA.5, which came in 26% of the genome sequencing samples, has now increased to 38%. The sub lineage of BA.5 is BF.7. Its four cases have been confirmed in India so far. Due to this variant, there has been havoc in China.
The BQ.1.1 variant, which was found in 27% of the genome sequencing samples, has now increased to 33%. India's concern about BA.5 and BQ.1.1 has increased due to the increasing percentage. The presence of BA.4.6 is 2.3% in genome sequencing. The XBB variant is 3.8 percent, BA.2.75 is traced in about 7 percent. 16 cases of CH.1.1 have been confirmed in Maharashtra and 1 in Gujarat.
Genome sequencing of 1500 samples has been done in the month of November and 500 in the first week of December and 394 in the second week of December. INSACOG has so far tracked around 540 variants since the beginning of Corona. INSACOG works under the Ministry of Health to study and monitor the different types of Covid in India.
Coronavirus In India: PM Modi wears MASK in parliament after 'MANDATORY' notice - PICS
The effect of Corona was also visible amidst the heat of uproar in the winter session of the Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made it mandatory for all MPs, ministers and officials to wear masks while entering the House. All the MPs who were going inside without wearing masks were being given masks. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a mask inside the parliament. The Lok Sabha Speaker appealed for vigilance and caution. He said that keeping in view past experiences, it is necessary to be careful. In the Rajya Sabha too, all the MPs were seen wearing masks, while the Chairman was also wearing a mask.
PM Narendra Modi and several other MPs wear masks as they attend the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.
— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022
Coronavirus In India: 'LOCKDOWN' nightmare knocking on doors again? IMA makes significant remark
Once again, the threat of corona has started looming in India. In view of this, the central government has also become alert. On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials and experts. In which he said that the corona is not over yet. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association says that there will be no lockdown situation in the country, as 95% of the people here have been vaccinated. There is a need to take care of T-3 in India i.e. Testing, Treating and Tracing. At the same time, PM Modi will hold a review meeting regarding Corona at 3:30 pm today. Apart from this, emergency meetings will also be held in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the good news is that the prices of medicines like paracetamol, amoxicillin and rabeprazole, which are used in the treatment of corona, will come down.
COVID-19 India: Corona Effect starts, Lok Sabha Speaker and Vice President wear MASK inside parliament- PICS
Apart from China, in view of the increasing cases of corona in Japan, South Korea and America, India has also come on alert mode. Masks were also made mandatory in Parliament on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also seen wearing masks here. Masks were given to the MPs before entering the house. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to all MPs to wear masks during the proceedings of the session. On the other hand, PM Modi called a meeting to review the situation of Corona in the country. Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had a review meeting on Corona. After the meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India is ready to deal with every situation.
Coronavirus In India: Central Government Issues COVID 'Appropriate Behaviour' Guidelines
The central government is currently advising citizens on 'Appropriate Behaviour' in the Covid-19 situation. It has been said that social distancing is necessary to deal with Corona. Because of that, it was said that there should be a distance between two people. So that the spread of Corona can be prevented. What is in this advisory? Check here:
- The government has advised people to reuse face masks. It has been urged to wear masks, especially in crowded places.
- If you are outside, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. You can use hand sanitizer first for this. Wash your hands constantly.
- The government has also advised that spitting should be avoided in the open to prevent corona. Therefore, there is a constant risk of corona spreading.
- It is advised to travel only when absolutely necessary to prevent Corona. Also, it has been said not to go to crowded places, i.e. stay away from crowds.
- Don't post anything on social media that risks spreading negative information or fear. If you want to get any information about Corona, use a reliable source for it.
- All things come under the Covid 'Appropriate Behaviour', which was issued by the Ministry of Health of India regarding Corona. To comply with which an advisory has been issued.
- However, all the experts and the government say that there is no need to panic about Corona in India at present.
Coronavirus In India: COVID-19 restrictions from TODAY? Union Health Minister makes significant remark
Restrictions regarding Covid are going to start in the country from today, i.e. from Thursday itself. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given this information. He said that we cannot be careless, immediate action has to be taken.
'Corona Bomb' Exploded All Over The World!
Corona has wreaked havoc in China. Along with this, suddenly the corona bomb has exploded all over the world. Along with China, cases of corona have suddenly started increasing in countries like America, Japan, and South Korea. During the last 24 hours, 5.37 lakh cases have been reported in the whole world. In Japan alone, 2.06 lakh cases of corona have been found in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 296 people died due to corona. More than 50 thousand cases have been found in America also. While 323 people have lost their lives.
Most Cases Found In Japan
In the last 24 hours, 2.06 lakh cases of corona have been found in Japan. At the same time, 296 people died. In America also, more than 50 thousand cases were found and 323 people lost their lives. Apart from this, 88,172 cases of corona have been found in South Korea, 54,613 in France and 44415 in Brazil. At the same time, 197 people died due to the epidemic in Brazil.
The WHO said that hospitals in China are full due to the current wave of Corona. Apart from China, the cases of corona are increasing rapidly in many other countries of the world, including America and Japan. In such a situation, along with the Government of India, the states have also come on alert.
Cases Found In India
In the last 24 hours, 145 cases have been found in India. However, no one has lost his life during this period. So far, 44,677,594 cases have been found in the country. At the same time, 5.3 lakh people have lost their lives in the epidemic so far. There are only 4672 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus China: WHO Warns China, 'Don't hide information!'
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the spread of a new type of coronavirus across China. In addition, the organization fears that Xi Jinping's country may hide information related to the corona virus. "Hopefully, China will provide information and review our recommendations," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. Tedros said that much information about the source of the Covid infection has not yet come to light. Incidentally, very little information about the epidemic situation in that country has come to light. China has always denied that the coronavirus was created by a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan.
A section of the western media has alleged that they have not disclosed this information. Virus experts say that three Covid-waves are going to hit China this winter. Omicron BF.7, a new variant of coronavirus, has triggered a new epidemic in China. In this situation, Tedros said, he will provide the necessary assistance to Beijing to complete the vaccination of the population at risk. He also appealed to Beijing to observe necessary precautions to prevent infection.
UP Health Minister Mayankeshwar Singh makes a big statement on preparations against Corona. Mayankeshwar Singh said that the government is fully prepared to deal with Covid- WATCH
Covid 19 India: Random Sampling Of International Passengers Started At Airports From Thursday
Center has asked states to send samples of all Covid positive cases to INSACOG genome sequencing lab. INSACOG works under the Ministry of Health to study and monitor the different types of Covid in India. Random sampling of international passengers for Covid-19 has started at airports across the country from Thursday. Masks are not mandatory even at the airport, but social distancing was advised in an advisory in November. The Center said that there is nothing to panic, people should wear masks in crowded areas and it will review the situation every week. At this time no Covid-19 protocol is applicable for public gatherings or tourist places. After the advisory of the Center in June, masks are not mandatory in any state.
COVID In India: 185 New Cases Of Corona Virus Infection Reported In India
At present, there are less cases of corona in the country. According to Thursday's data, 185 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in India in a single day. Right now the number of active patients in the country has come down to 3,402. After the death of another patient due to infection in Delhi, the death toll has increased to 5,30,681.
Corona In India: Symptoms Of BF.7 Variant
According to reports, the BF.7 variant of the corona spreads rapidly and its symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue and diarrhea. Due to the BF.7 variant in China, people are reaching the hospital on a large scale. According to the reports coming from there, the hospitals are completely full. On the other hand, Gujarat's health department confirmed that patients with the BF.7 and BF.12 variants of Omicron were found in October-November. They were treated in home isolation and have now fully recovered. Sources said that the first case came to the fore in July.
'Deeply Concerned' over China's Covid-19 situation, says WHO
The World Health Organization has expressed concern about the ongoing Corona virus crisis in China. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organization is "deeply concerned" about the reports of increasing cases of corona virus infection in China. Tedros said, "The country has largely abandoned its 'zero covid' policy. As a result of which, a large number of people are getting infected." He said the UN agency needed more information on the severity of COVID-19 in China, especially on patients admitted to hospitals and intensive care units, so that a "comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground" could be done. The WHO is very concerned about the changing situation amid reports of increasing cases of severe disease in China.
Corona Outbreak In China
A Chinese father kneels down and begs the hospital staff to help his kid with high fever and in return hospital staff kneels down and says he can't help in any way. Most of the hospitals in China are full with covid patients.
A Chinese father kneels down and begs the hospital staff to help his kid with high fever and in return hospital staff kneels down and says he can't help in any way. Most of the hospitals in China are full with covid patients #ChinaCovid #ChinaCovidCases
— 5star (@Ak_bh2047) December 20, 2022
Note- This video is not verified by Zee News English
Fourth wave scare: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation today
Fourth wave scare: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid-19 situation and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today, news agency ANI reported.
Mamata Banerjee asks Bengal officials to form panel of experts, keep tab on Covid-19 situation
West Bengal Covid-19 situation: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.
Banerjee, during a meeting at the state secretariat on Wednesday, told Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, "Set up a team of experts to monitor the situation. The health secretary will be leading the team. Genome sequencing should continue."
Since the outbreak of the disease in 2020, West Bengal reported 21,532 deaths. According to the state health department, 20,96,981 people have recovered from the infection till December 20 this year.
The current Covid-19 positivity rate in Bengal stands around 0.16 per cent with about 43 active cases.
Yogi Adityanath govt directs officials to ensure Covid protocols followed at night shelters
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus situation: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed at night shelters for the homeless.
According to a statement, the state government's guidelines stated that Covid protocol, such as maintaining social distancing, must be adhered to at the night shelters.
Director of Uttar Pradesh Local Bodies Directorate Neha Sharma said directives have been issued to municipal commissioners and executive officers on a priority basis.
They have been directed to regularly update details of night shelters on the Google link of the directorate so that monitoring of arrangements at all the night shelters can be done, she said.
The facilities at the night shelters should be of good quality and arrangements for cleanliness, pure drinking water and lighting should be made. Directives have also been issued for the distribution of blankets among the poor, Sharma said.
CM Yogi had recently instructed officials to make proper arrangements at night shelters in view of the biting cold in the state
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to hold meeting on Covid-19 situation today
Maharashtra Covid-19 situation: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will hold a meeting with health department officials on the Covid-19 situation today.
According to state Heath Minister Tanaji Sawant, no patient infected with a new Omicron variant (said to be driving China's current surge of Covid-19 cases) has been detected so far in Maharashtra.
No need to hit the panic button: Top Maharashtra official on Covid-19 situation
Maharashtra's state surveillance officer has said all swab samples testing positive for Covid-19 will be sent for genome sequencing to track any new variant and maintained there was no need to panic in view of the current surge in cases in China, said to be driven by a new strain of Omicron.
State surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate's said they are already conducting genome sequencing of samples, but since the number of positive cases has come down in the last few months, the sequencing process, too, has slowed down.
"Earlier, we used to pick up samples of serious patients, admitted patients, patients who had re-infection after vaccination, and patients from particular clusters for genome sequencing. But as per the Centre's guidelines, we will be sending all the RT-PCR positive samples for genomic sequencing now," he told news agency PTI.
Awate, however, said there was no need to hit the panic button and pointed out that three cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current COVID-19 surge, have been already detected in India (two in Gujarat and one in Odisha).
He said BF.7, the sub-lineage of BA.5, has already been detected in India, but it did not spread among the country's population.
"At the same time, the BQ.1 sub-variant, which has been found in the United States of America, was also found in India and Maharashtra and that also did not lead to a spurt in cases," he added.
Awate said since all these variants have already been spotted in India, there was a slim possibility of anything going wrong, "so no need to press the panic button".
Covid-19 fourth wave threat: Centre briefs states to ensure genome sequencing, step up surveillance
Covid-19 fourth wave threat: Amid a fresh global surge in Covid-19 cases, the central government has briefed all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples, the additional chief secretary of Health told news agency ANI.
Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Manoj Agarwal said the central government briefed all states to ensure proper screening of international passengers, as well as genome sequencing.
Odisha issues Covid-19 advisory after new Omicron BF.7 strain detected in state
The Odisha government has issued instructions for surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WGS) for Covid-19 management in view of the recent explosion of infections in China and the detection of four confirmed cases of the new Omicron BF.7 strain in four Indian states, including Odisha.
In a statement, the state health department informed that Omicron BF.7 Covid sub-variant was detected in Odisha, in a single sample tested on 30 September 2022.
"The lady tested was asymptomatic at the time of the test. She got tested for her travel to the US. She and her family are in the US since October. None of them has any flu-like symptoms since their departure from India," the statement read.
In a letter to all the authorities, State Health Secretary Shalini Pandit stated, "There is a rise in Covid cases in China, Japan, USA, Korea and Brazil and India is put on alert mode to follow the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19 issued by MOHFW in June 2022. In view of the sudden of spurt of cases being witnessed in the above-mentioned countries, it is essential to gear up the disease surveillance and WGS of positive case samples to track the variant through the Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network(sic)."
Arvind Kejriwal to hold emergency meeting on Covid-19 today
Covid-19 fourth wave scare: In view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting today.
"Delhi government is alert. CM Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting regarding coronavirus tomorrow," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.
"The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation," the official added.
Chinese health experts warn of new Covid-19 variants
Threat of new Covid-19 variants looms large: As highly transmissible Omicron strains, mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7, spread like wildfire, Chinese health experts have warned that a new wave of coronavirus infections that have hit the country may result in new variants.
Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert from Peking University First Hospital, warned that Beijing may experience a spike in severe Covid-19 cases over the next fortnight.
"We must act quickly and prepare fever clinics, emergency and severe treatment resources," he said, adding that the primary action for hospitals is to expand ICU beds.
Covid 19 Live Updates
Uttar Pradesh issues COVID guidelines amid spike Iin Cases, makes mask mandatory at public places.
Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates
Patients infected with Omicron subvariant BF.7, BF 12 fully recovered: Gujarat government
Covid 19 Live Updates
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting amid Covid-19's BF.7 variant scare.
Covid 19 Live Updates: BF 7 Variant total cases
BF.7 cases were reported in India in July, September and November and there are four cases so far. Three cases were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha. The infection has not been found to be strong.
Covid 19 Live Updates: WHO Warns
China may be struggling to keep a tally of Covid-19 infections as the country experiences a big spike in cases, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a lack of data from the country.
Covid 19 Live Updates: International passengers to be monitored in Bengaluru airport soon
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the state government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.
He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital, news agency PTI reported.
Covid 19 Live Updates: 4 cases of BF.7 Omicron sub-variant reported in past 6 months
India has in the past six months reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving current surge of infections in China. Sources said BF.7 cases were reported in India in July, September and November and there are four cases so far and added that three cases were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha, new agency ANI reported.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Delhi CM calls emergency meeting
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting tommrow (Thursday) in view of the sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases in neighouring China and several other countries around the world, news agency PTI reported.
As per PTI, Three cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of coronavirus cases, have been detected in India so far - two from Gujarat and one from Odisha.
Covid 19 Live Updates
Covid 19 Live Updates: WHO expresses concern about Covid situation in China
The World Health Organisation is concerned about a spike in Covid-19 infections in China and is supporting the government to focus its efforts on vaccinating people at the highest risk across the country, the head of the agency said on Wednesday.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Adar Poonawala tweets amid spike in Covid cases
The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record.
The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA.

— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022
— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022
Covid 19 Live Updates
A woman with travel history to America was found BF.7 variant positive on Nov 18 in Vadodara. She recovered after home isolation & her condition is normal.
Gujarat | A woman with travel history to America was found BF.7 variant positive on Nov 18 in Vadodara. She recovered after home isolation & her condition is normal. There is no need to panic, situations are under control: Banchhanidhi Pani, Surat Municipal Commissioner
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022
Covid-19 Live Updates: Random Testing at Delhi Airport for Passengers
According to sources, random testing will also be done at Delhi airport for passengers in view of surge in Covid-19 cases globally.
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Random sampling for Covid at airports for passengers arriving from China, other countries
Random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world.
Covid- 19 Live Updates: Rising Covid cases news from China is concerning says Adar Poonawala, urges people not to panic
Raising concern on the rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring China, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Wednesday asked the people not to panic because of India's "excellent vaccination coverage and track record".
Covid Surge In China Triggers Widespread Shortage Of Drugs: Report
An unprecedented Covid wave in China has triggered widespread drug shortage, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China's borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and as far as Australia, prompting some local pharmacies to limit sales.
Covid 19 Live Updates: Chandigarh to Increase Covid Testing from 100 to 600 Per Day
Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The Central government has already instructed to keep track of Covid-19 cases and related trends. We will increase testing from 100 to 600 per day. We are taking precautions, I appeal to people to get vaccinated soon.”
Covid 19 Live Updates: US Returnee Woman Found Infected With BF.7 Variant in Gujarat
A 61-year-old woman, who returned from US, was found infected with Omicron’s BF.7 variant.
COVID Cases In India: Testing reduced by 95%
According to the Ministry of Health, 131 new cases have been reported in the country on Tuesday. At present there are a total of 3,408 active cases in the country. However, one reason for this could also be the lack of testing. At present, testing has reduced very much in the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1.15 lakh tests were done in the country on Tuesday. Whereas, when the cases of corona increase, then 20-20 lakh tests were done in a day. The peak of the third wave caused by Omicron came on January 21 this year. On that day, more than 3.47 lakh cases of corona were reported in the country. On January 21, more than 19.60 lakh tests were done in the country. Whereas, the peak of the second wave came on 6 May 2021. Then more than 4.14 lakh cases were reported in a day and more than 18.26 lakh tests were done on that day. That is, now 95 percent less tests are being done in comparison to the amount of testing that was done in India on the peak day.
China COVID outbreak: Biggest Wave Of Corona So Far
Corona is returning once again. The biggest wave of Corona has come in China so far. The pace of infection has increased there. Infection is increasing not only in China, but also in countries like America, Japan, Brazil, South Korea. Experts claimed that in the next 90 days, 60 percent of China's population and 10 percent of the world's population may get corona infected. He has expressed apprehension that lakhs of deaths may occur due to this.A report claimed that one million people could die from Corona in China next year. Meanwhile, the danger of a new wave of corona has increased in India as well. On Tuesday, the central government has asked all the states to do genome sequencing of all positive cases so that the variant can be tracked.
COVID-19 India update: 131 fresh infections recorded
Once again the cases of corona virus are increasing in many parts of the country. In the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 today (December 21) with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data. The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours.
Corona Virus In India: Union Health Ministry On Alert
A high-level meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding Corona, which is once again raising its head in some countries including China. After this Mandaviya said that Corona has not gone yet. All concerned parties have to be alert and careful about this. On the other hand, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that the third or precautionary dose of corona vaccine is mandatory. Everyone should take it. It has also been advised to wear masks in crowded places. After the meeting, Mandaviya tweeted, "In view of the increasing corona cases in some countries, we reviewed the situation in the country with experts and officials. Covid is not over yet. All concerned have been instructed to remain vigilant and strengthen monitoring. We are ready to deal with any situation."
"In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweets Union Health Minister
— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022
Omicron variant BF.7 is said to be the primary cause behind the extreme surge in Covid cases, and Covid-related deaths in China. However, India has been detecting these strains and data from India’s SARS CoV 2 genomic surveillance programme, or INSACOG. BF.7 has been present here for months.
Corona In India: 3 Cases of Omicron Variant BF.7 Behind China's Covid Surge Found in India
Omicron variant BF.7, the Covid-19 variant responsible for a sudden rise in cases in China, has also made its way to India, as 3 such cases have been detected in the country. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, a PTI report said on Wednesday. Despite 3 cases of this variant being detected in India, there hasn’t been an overall surge in Covid cases in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid-19 review meeting on Wednesday, where experts said there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants
Virus Spreading Like Fire
Most of the elderly are losing their lives due to pre-existing diseases. Very few people have died due to respiratory problems after getting infected with the coronavirus. The whole world has expressed concern over the increase in the cases of Corona epidemic in China. While the US has said that the virus is spreading like fire in China and it can pose a threat to everyone, opposition leaders of India demand ban on flights from China.
5 Deaths in 2 Days
According to the Health Commission of China, no one died due to corona in the country on Tuesday. However, on Monday, five deaths were recorded due to the infection.
