topStoriesenglish2593994
NewsIndia
COVID-19

Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Cases Outbreak In India: 7,830 New Infections Reported In A Day

Coronavirus Case Update: India had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:13 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Cases Outbreak In India: 7,830 New Infections Reported In A Day

Covid-19 Latest Update: The Covid-19 cases has seen a sharp spike in India with the country registering a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days yesterday. The count of active cases in the country has now risen to 40,215. According to Union Health Ministry data, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported -two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala. The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year. The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data showed. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?