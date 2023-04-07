Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Outbreak: India Reports 6,050 Cases

Covid-19 Cases In India: The country is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. According to the latest data, India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303. 14 Covid-19 deaths have also been reported taking the death toll to 5,30,943.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent, stated the data released by the Health Ministry. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104). The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.