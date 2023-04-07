Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Outbreak: India Reports 6,050 Cases
Amid the surging coronavirus infection across the country, India reported over 6000 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in 203 days.
Covid-19 Cases In India: The country is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. According to the latest data, India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303. 14 Covid-19 deaths have also been reported taking the death toll to 5,30,943.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.02 per cent, stated the data released by the Health Ministry. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,45,104). The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya Holds Meeting On Covid-19 Outbreak
In a meeting with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries, today, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh advised States to be on the alert and keep all preparedness for COVID-19 management. He urged the State Health Ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11, 2023.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries, today.
Union Health Minister advised States to be on the alert and keep all preparedness for COVID-19 management. He urged the… pic.twitter.com/CS7QRihcDm
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
Coronavirus Outbreak In India
"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn`t led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier on the Covid-19 situation in the country.
Covid-19 Cases In India
India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
