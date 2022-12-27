LIVE Updates | Covid-19 BF.7 Variant Mock Drill Across India: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visits Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital to review mockdrill
The Union Health Minister announced that India had increased its Covid-related security measures, including random screening of visitors from abroad and recommending states, check latest updates below.
New Delhi: In light of the growing concern about the virus around the world, hospitals across India will conduct Covid-19 drills on Tuesday. The purpose of the simulated exercises is to evaluate the hospitals' degree of preparedness in terms of resources, protocol, and personnel. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister of health, went to the Safdarjung Hospital to observe the drill. “To make sure there isn’t a Covid surge in the country, PM [Narendra] Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if at the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment,” says Union Health Minister. An alert from the Central government that was released on Monday started the drills. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, will be in charge of it in Delhi. It will occur in both privately owned institutions like Apollo Hospital in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar and government-run facilities like the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Hospital.
Last Monday, the Union Health Minister announced that India had increased its Covid-related security measures, including random screening of visitors from abroad and recommending states to do genetic testing of positive cases. The public has also been urged by the Union Health Ministry to use face masks consistently, get Covid booster shots, reintroduce the usage of sanitizers, and practise social seclusion. States have been urged to maintain surveillance throughout the current winter holidays.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant updates: BIG UPDATE!
The Delhi Airport Covid duty order that had been issued by the District Disaster Management Authority for the period of December 31 to January 15 has been revoked. According to the administration, civil defence personnel will be stationed at the airport if necessary.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant updates: New active Covid cases in India
India detected 157 new instances of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours compared to the 196 cases that were reported the day before, the Union Health Ministry stated on Tuesday.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant updates: Union Health minister says THIS over Covid preparations
To make sure there isn't Covid surge in country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. Govt is also preparing, if at all covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment: Union Health min Mandaviya
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant updates: Tamilnadu 'Mock Drill' practise
A mock drill is being held at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to test covid preparation. We are assessing our readiness in case the state's COVID cases rise: Raja Rao, Supt.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant updates: Odisha mock drill practise
Today is the mock drill to see how well prepared we are. We must maintain complete monitoring and keep all of the logistics prepared. In this situation, there is too much oxygen. If a flaw is discovered (during the mock drill), it will be fixed: Director of Health Services for Odisha is BK Mohapatra.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant: Mock drill being conducted at Assam
At the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, a mock drill is being held to assess the hospital's level of preparedness.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant Updates: Tamil Nadu health minister visits hopsitals
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visits Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai to review Covid Mock drill.
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant Updates: Mumbai hospitals conducts mock drill
As part of the enhanced Covid monitoring efforts that have begun across the nationa following an increase in cases in other nations, mainly China, hospitals in Mumbai are conducting simulated drills. The simulated drill is being conducted at many hospitals in Mumbai, including the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital (1,700 beds), the government-run Cama Hospital (100 beds), the St. George Hospital (70 beds), the Tata Hospital (16 beds), and the Jagjivan Ram Hospital (12 beds).
Covid-19 BF.7 Variant mock drill Live: 'Mock Drill'
India carried out a "mock drill" today to assess how well-equipped hospitals are to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases. Health ministers from all states will take part at their level in the "mock exercise" that will be held at all Covid hospitals across the nation as a preventative measure in light of the rise in infection cases in China and other nations, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.
