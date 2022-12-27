LIVE Updates | Covid-19 BF.7 Variant Mock Drill Across India: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visits Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital to review mockdrill

New Delhi: In light of the growing concern about the virus around the world, hospitals across India will conduct Covid-19 drills on Tuesday. The purpose of the simulated exercises is to evaluate the hospitals' degree of preparedness in terms of resources, protocol, and personnel. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister of health, went to the Safdarjung Hospital to observe the drill. “To make sure there isn’t a Covid surge in the country, PM [Narendra] Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if at the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment,” says Union Health Minister. An alert from the Central government that was released on Monday started the drills. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, will be in charge of it in Delhi. It will occur in both privately owned institutions like Apollo Hospital in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar and government-run facilities like the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Hospital.

Last Monday, the Union Health Minister announced that India had increased its Covid-related security measures, including random screening of visitors from abroad and recommending states to do genetic testing of positive cases. The public has also been urged by the Union Health Ministry to use face masks consistently, get Covid booster shots, reintroduce the usage of sanitizers, and practise social seclusion. States have been urged to maintain surveillance throughout the current winter holidays.