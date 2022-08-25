CS Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: CS Professional Result Out, ICSI CS Executive at 2 PM on icsi.edu- Check latest updates here
ICSI CS Results 2022: CSI CS Result 2022 date, and time was released on the official website, and accordingly, the result for CS Executive and CS Professional courses will release today, August 25, 2022, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
ICSI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS Result 2022 for CS Executive and CS Professional courses will release today, August 25, 2022. Candidates who took the exams can view and obtain their results at ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. To obtain their ICSI CS June session results, candidates must enter their application number or registration number, as well as their date of birth.
ICSI announced the CS Professional 2022 result at 11 a.m. and and CS Executive 2022 will be announced at 2 p.m., respectively. Candidates are encouraged to keep monitoring the official website for updates on the ICSI CS Result link 2022. From June 1 to June 10, 2022, ICSI administered the CS Executive and CS Professional exams.
|Course
|Date
|Time
|CS Professional
|August 25, 2022
|11:00 AM
|CS Executive
|August 25, 2022
|2:00 PM
Candidates who took the CS Professional exam, on the other hand, will receive a hard copy of their mark sheets within 30 days of the results being announced. Registration for the ICSI CS December 2022 test will commence on August 26, 2022, and the exams will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2022.
How many papers are included in CS professional exam 2022?
There are a total of 9 papers in the CS professional exam, out of which one paper is elective in nature.
CS Professional result for June session declared
ICSI has declared the result of CS Professional 2022 for June session today, August 25, 2022.
ICSI CS Professional result 2022 declared: CS Executive result to be declared at 2 PM
According to the schedule, the ICSI CS Executive June result 2022 will be announced at 2 p.m. for both the old and new curriculum.
ICSI CS professional result 2022 declared; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani topped
Nikita Rameshbhai Chamdwani topped CS Professional result 2022 followed by Girishkar D. Marur in second place and Harsh Dev Chaudhary in third place.
How to check ICSI CS June 2022 results
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
Click on “CS result June 2022” link
Login using CS registration number and password
The result of CS Professional will be displayed on the screen
Download and save the result for future reference.
ICSI CS Professional result 2022
Candidates will receive a result-cum-marks Statement for Professional programme examination at their registered address.
More Stories