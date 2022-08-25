ICSI CS Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS Result 2022 for CS Executive and CS Professional courses will release today, August 25, 2022. Candidates who took the exams can view and obtain their results at ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. To obtain their ICSI CS June session results, candidates must enter their application number or registration number, as well as their date of birth.

ICSI announced the CS Professional 2022 result at 11 a.m. and and CS Executive 2022 will be announced at 2 p.m., respectively. Candidates are encouraged to keep monitoring the official website for updates on the ICSI CS Result link 2022. From June 1 to June 10, 2022, ICSI administered the CS Executive and CS Professional exams.

Course Date Time CS Professional August 25, 2022 11:00 AM CS Executive August 25, 2022 2:00 PM

Candidates who took the CS Professional exam, on the other hand, will receive a hard copy of their mark sheets within 30 days of the results being announced. Registration for the ICSI CS December 2022 test will commence on August 26, 2022, and the exams will be held from December 21 to December 30, 2022.