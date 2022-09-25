CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT TOMORROW at 4 PM on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) tomorrow, scroll down for all the latest updates.
CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) tomorrow. CUET PG or Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Result would be announced for all candidates tomorrow, september 26, 2022 by 4 pm. The candidates will be able to check the results once it is declared on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and said that "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students". NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022
The CUET PG Final Answer Key was released yesterday. September 24, 2022 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG Exam can download the final key. The answer key has been released in a pdf document format. Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
CUET PG result 2022: Many questions dropped, full marks to all candidates
In the final answer key, NTA has dropped many questions asked in the CUET PG exam. As per the marking scheme, full marks will be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.
CUET PG: Exam had 2 sections
The exam had two sections, A and B, with a total of 100 questions. Language comprehension, verbal skills, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics, and logical reasoning were the topics covered in the questions. There were 25 questions in Part A and 75 in Part B.
CUET PG result 2022: University will release merit list
The University can draw the merit list based on total score or only on the score achieved in section II the Domain Knowledge Section.
CUET PG result: No re-evaluation/re-checking
The result for CUET (PG) - 2022 will be processed based on Final Answer Keys. There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
CUET PG result 2022 Here's how to check
Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET PG final Answer Key OUT
CUET PG final answer key is now available at cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA, released the final answer key on 24 September.
CUET PG result 2022: Websites to check your result
cuet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in.
CUET PG result 2022 Date and Time
CUET PG result will be announced on September 26, by 4 pm.
