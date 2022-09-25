CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT TOMORROW at 4 PM on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) tomorrow. CUET PG or Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Result would be announced for all candidates tomorrow, september 26, 2022 by 4 pm. The candidates will be able to check the results once it is declared on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and said that "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students". NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 25, 2022

The CUET PG Final Answer Key was released yesterday. September 24, 2022 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG Exam can download the final key. The answer key has been released in a pdf document format. Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.