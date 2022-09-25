NewsIndia
CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT TOMORROW at 4 PM on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) tomorrow, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

CUET PG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be OUT TOMORROW at 4 PM on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CUET PG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) tomorrow. CUET PG or Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Result would be announced for all candidates tomorrow, september 26, 2022 by 4 pm. The candidates will be able to check the results once it is declared on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and said that "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students". NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

The CUET PG Final Answer Key was released yesterday. September 24, 2022 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG Exam can download the final key. The answer key has been released in a pdf document format. Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

25 September 2022
15:20 PM

CUET PG result 2022: Many questions dropped, full marks to all candidates

In the final answer key, NTA has dropped many questions asked in the CUET PG exam. As per the marking scheme, full marks will be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

15:19 PM

CUET PG: Exam had 2 sections

The exam had two sections, A and B, with a total of 100 questions. Language comprehension, verbal skills, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics, and logical reasoning were the topics covered in the questions. There were 25 questions in Part A and 75 in Part B.

15:19 PM

CUET PG result 2022: University will release merit list 

The University can draw the merit list based on total score or only on the score achieved in section II the Domain Knowledge Section.

14:33 PM

CUET PG result: No re-evaluation/re-checking

The result for CUET (PG) - 2022 will be processed based on Final Answer Keys. There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

14:29 PM

CUET PG result 2022 Here's how to check

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

14:19 PM

CUET PG final Answer Key OUT

CUET PG final answer key is now available at cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA, released the final answer key on 24 September. 

14:18 PM

CUET PG result 2022: Websites to check your result

cuet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

14:16 PM

CUET PG result 2022 Date and Time

CUET PG result will be announced on September 26, by 4 pm.

