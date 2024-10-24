Cyclone Dana Tracking Live Updates: Over 3 Lakh Evacuated, Flights, Trains Disrupted In Odisha, Bengal
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: In view of the impact of Cyclone Dana, the Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall in the early hours of October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. In the wake of the cyclone, the Odisha and West Bengal governments have begun evacuating residents and announced the closure of educational institutions in vulnerable regions.
In the latest updates pertaining to Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population. He reviewed the government’s preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday.
“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday," the chief minister said.
The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts. "However, the focus is now only on the coastal belt which is likely to be impacted by the cyclone," an official said. Those who have been evacuated are being provided with dry and cooked food and all other arrangements have been made in the cyclone shelters, he said.
In view of the impact of Cyclone Dana, the Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday, an official said. The step was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on Wednesday.
“In view of cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said.
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Sea Beaches Deserted As Odisha Braces For Impact Of Storm
Popular sea beaches of Odisha wore a deserted look on Wednesday as the state is making preparations to tackle cyclone Dana which is likely to make landfall in the early hours of October 25.
Besides gusting wind, the cyclone will bring torrential rain and tidal waves in the state, because of which the administration has restricted entry of people to the beaches. Except for some police personnel, no visitors could be found on the seashores of Puri, Gopalpur, Paradip, Chandipur and others.
Cyclone Dana Tracking News Live: Bhubaneswar Airport To Suspend Ops For 16 Hrs
Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will remain suspended for 16 hours from Thursday evening in view of cyclone Dana, a statement said. The cyclone, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 kmph, is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha by Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Airport operation will be suspended from 5 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to cyclone Dana," the statement said. Over 100 flights operate at the Bhubaneswar airport every day, recording a footfall of nearly about 15,000 people, officials said.
Earlier, the East Coast Railway had cancelled 198 trains that were scheduled from October 23 to 25 in view of the cyclone.
Cyclone Dana LIVE: Wind Velocity To Reach 120 Kmph, Says IMD
According to IMD, wind velocity in the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore is likely to reach 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall and tidal surge during the landfall which will take around four to five hours.
Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Flight Ops From 6 PM On Thursday
Cyclone Dana Tracking News Live: When And Where Is Storm Going To Make Landfall?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday.
