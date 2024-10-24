Cyclone Dana Tracking Live Updates: Over 3 Lakh Evacuated, Flights, Trains Disrupted In Odisha, Bengal

Cyclone Dana Live Updates: Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall in the early hours of October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. In the wake of the cyclone, the Odisha and West Bengal governments have begun evacuating residents and announced the closure of educational institutions in vulnerable regions.

In the latest updates pertaining to Cyclone Dana, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population. He reviewed the government’s preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday.

“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday," the chief minister said.

The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts. "However, the focus is now only on the coastal belt which is likely to be impacted by the cyclone," an official said. Those who have been evacuated are being provided with dry and cooked food and all other arrangements have been made in the cyclone shelters, he said.

In view of the impact of Cyclone Dana, the Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday, an official said. The step was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on Wednesday.

“In view of cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said.

