Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert! Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms to hit THESE States, Check weather updates here

Cyclone Mandous latest updates: Due to Cyclone Mandous, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bengaluru will receive heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Dec 11, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

Cyclone Mandous Tamil Nadu: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put a red alert on Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka as these states will witness heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm 'Mandous.' IMD had predicted that the maximum wind speed would cross up to 85 kmph. Cyclone Mandous rear sector has moved into the land and the landfall process has been completed on Decemebr 10. It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestward and gradually weaken into a deep depression. 

Deep Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) weakened into a Depression over north Tamil Nadu. To gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Stay tuned to Zee News with Live Updates on Cyclone Mandous  

