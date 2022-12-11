topStoriesenglish
Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh for 3 days, says IMD

IMD has issued yellow alerts for 11 districts of Kerala and has predicted heavy rainfall in southern states till December 13.

Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022

New Delhi:  The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday (December 11) very heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. The met department informed that the southern states will witness heavy downpours under the influence of deep depression caused by the cyclonic storm Mandous from December 11 to Dec 13, 2022.

"Rainfall warning: Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th December, 2022 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter," tweeted IMD.

Yellow alert in Kerala

The Met department has also issued a Yellow alert for 11 districts of Kerala. The weather department cautioned of light to heavy rains in all the districts of the state except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday (December 13) as the sea would be turbulent and there is a possibility of high waves as well.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala-Karnataka coast during 11th-13th and over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14th -15th Dec. 2022," stated IMD.

Many areas of Kerala witnessed heavy rains since Saturday night and this is attributed to Cyclone Mandous that lashed Tamil Nadu on Friday night and Saturday morning. With heavy rains predicted in many areas of the state, the revenue department has directed all the district collectors to be on alert.

The police and Fire and Rescue service department have also geared up for any eventuality. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been alerted and they will be based at each district headquarters. Many companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also ready to face any crisis.

