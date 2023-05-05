LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: IMD Predicts Storm To Hit Chennai This Weekend; Surrounding Areas on Alert
According to IMD's forecast, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May 2023.
LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the possible formation of the first cyclonic storm of 2023 in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, preparations are going on in full swing to deal with any eventuality arising out of the impending storm. According to the forecast of the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May 2023.
Around May 7, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the same area under its influence. On May 8, it is probably going to coalesce into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is then anticipated to become a cyclonic storm and move almost northward towards the middle Bay of Bengal.
If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast.
Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the city and suburbs throughout the next 48 hours, with light rain in certain locations. The skies may be usually overcast, with temperatures ranging from 32-33 degrees Celsius to 26-27 degrees Celsius.
The IMD predicted that a system that may form over the Bay of Bengal this weekend would intensify into a cyclonic storm in Chennai and surrounding areas. The state has been put on alert as more rain is also expected in the city and suburbs.
The IMD predictions are in line with that of the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicting a cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal.
The Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.
Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other teams are prepared for any unexpected emergency.
1. Bhola cyclone of 1970
2. Super Cyclone Storm BOB 1 of 1990
3. Cyclone Pyarr of 2005
4. Cyclone Nisha of 2008
5. Cyclone Tauktea of 2021
Cyclone Mocha Live Updates: IMD Warns Fisherman
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards in view of the likely formation of a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Mocha Live: 'Regulate Tourism Activities': IMD Advises
In regard to information for tourist and travellers for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the IMD said that bad weather condition like squally weather and heavy rainfall activity is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 8-11 and advised to regulate tourism and offshore activities and shipping over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 8-11.
On May 8 last year, cyclonic storm 'Asani' had developed in the Bay of Bengal but later fizzled out and later crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression
Cyclone Mocha Live: 'No Alert For Odisha', Says IMD DG
The IMD DG made it clear that no alert has been issued for the Odisha coast and there is no forecast about the likely impact of the system on Odisha.
Cyclone Mocha Live: No Need To Panic, Says IMD DG
"The information on the cyclone is aimed at updating fishermen, oil explorers or any other commercial operations being carried out in the Bay of Bengal," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, adding that there was no need for a panic.
Cyclone Mocha Live: East Coast Witnesses Three Major Summer Cyclones
The east coast has witnessed three major summer cyclones - Fani, Amphan, and Yaas - in the month of May in 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively.
Cyclone In Bay Of Bengal Live Updates: Why The Cyclone Is Named Mocha?
The first cyclone of 2023 will be called "Mocha" since it is the next name in line. Yemen had offered the name "Mocha." It comes from the Yemeni city of Mocha (or Mokha), which is famous for its coffee industry and is situated on the Red Sea coast. The Yemeni port city is renowned for its well-liked Mocha coffee as well.
Taking precautionary measures, the Odisha government has issued alert in 18 coastal and adjoining districts. As of now, no alert has been issued for Cyclone's impact on Odisha coast or any other place on the east coast.
Cyclone Mocha Live Updates: 1999 Odisha Cyclone
Odisha is vulnerable to cyclones. The 1999 super cyclone that hit Odisha was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Indian history.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in the Bay of Bengal and has asked coastal states to remain vigilant. Those who are already out have been asked to return by May 7. Overall, the entire eastern coast of India is bracing itself for Mocha’s impact.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May,