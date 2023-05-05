LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: IMD Predicts Storm To Hit Chennai This Weekend; Surrounding Areas on Alert

LIVE Updates | Cyclone Mocha in Odisha, Bay of Bengal: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the possible formation of the first cyclonic storm of 2023 in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, preparations are going on in full swing to deal with any eventuality arising out of the impending storm. According to the forecast of the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May 2023.

Around May 7, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the same area under its influence. On May 8, it is probably going to coalesce into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is then anticipated to become a cyclonic storm and move almost northward towards the middle Bay of Bengal.

If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast.