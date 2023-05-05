Cyclone Mocha: Massive Storm Expected To Hit India’s Eastern Coast- Check List Of States On Alert Till May 11

Cyclone Mocha: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the possible formation of the first cyclonic storm of 2023 in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, preparations are going on in full swing to deal with any eventuality arising out of the impending storm. According to the forecast of the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May 2023. Around May 7, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the same area under its influence. On May 8, it is probably going to coalesce into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is then anticipated to become a cyclonic storm and move almost northward towards the middle Bay of Bengal.

If the system developed into a cyclonic storm, it will be known as cyclone Mocha, a name recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast. The IMD has also issued advisories to fishermen to stay away from the sea until 11th May, with more rain forecast for Chennai and surrounding areas.

Cyclone Mocha: List Of States On Alert

Tamil Nadu/Chennai: According to the IMD, a system that could deveop this weekend over the Bay of Bengal would become a cyclonic storm in Chennai and the adjacent areas. More rain is anticipated in the city and suburbs, so the state has been put on alert.

Odisha: Following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of a possible cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over a high-level review meeting. Naveen instructed all departments to be prepared in case Mocha attacks the state. Odisha has had four cyclones in the month of May over the past four years.

West Bengal: All cyclone-prone districts in West Bengal have been placed on alert as a precaution. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), and other organisations are prepared for any conceivable situation. In a warning to fisherman, Kolkata's weather service stated: "fisherman are advised not to venture into the sea during 08th-11th May 2023 due to the creation of the low-pressure system about 07th May 2023 over Southeast Bay of Bengal. By May 7 (afternoon), 2023, those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to land.

