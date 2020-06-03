Cyclone Nisarga live news: 20 NDRF teams, police deployed as Mumbai braces for storm

Mumbai, Surat and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people to stay alert as cyclone Nisarga is expected to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation and assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also gave a similar assurance to CM Thackeray. The Home Ministry on Tuesday (June 2) said that cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

In Maharashtra, 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different coastal areas while five teams have been kept on standby in the wake of impending cyclone.

Notably, an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, as these are coastal areas.

Gujarat government, however, started evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts located near the coastline and deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF. 13 teams of the NDRF and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at different locations, five more teams of the NDRF will reportedly arrive soon.

