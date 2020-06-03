Cyclone Nisarga live news: 20 NDRF teams, police deployed as Mumbai braces for storm

3 June 2020, 08:34 AM
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of dos and don’ts for residents during Cyclone Nisarga. "DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga. Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern," tweeted BMC. Read story here
3 June 2020, 08:10 AM
#CycloneNisarga approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
3 June 2020, 08:08 AM
Mumbai Police tweets: Section 144 (CrPC) has been promulgated in the city from 00:00 hours, June 3rd till 12:00 hours, June 4th. Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline.
3 June 2020, 07:34 AM
In the coming few hours, Mumbai may receive upto 100 mm of rain accompanied with strong winds. The Cyclone Nisarg is likely to hit Alibag area of Raigad around 1 pm.
3 June 2020, 07:27 AM
For Cyclone Nisarga, the BMC has issued a special helpline number: 1916
3 June 2020, 07:24 AM
NDRF teams conducted evacuation process during the early morning hours of June 3 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra, said NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. (ANI)
3 June 2020, 06:21 AM
Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It was about 200 km south-southwest of Alibag and 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai at 0230 hours IST Wednesday (June 3): India Meteorological Department
3 June 2020, 06:19 AM
In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, a total of 19 flights which include 11 departures & 8 arrivals will be operating on June 3 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The flights will be operated by AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir & SpiceJet.
3 June 2020, 06:18 AM
Operations at the Mumbai airport, which has been handling 50 domestic flights daily since May 25, are likely to be significantly affected on Wednesday due to the cyclone.
3 June 2020, 06:18 AM
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a circular to airlines and pilots, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
3 June 2020, 06:17 AM
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday held a meeting with senior officials and took stock of the preparedness of the administration.