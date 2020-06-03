हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone Nisarga live news: 20 NDRF teams, police deployed as Mumbai braces for storm

Mumbai, Surat and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people to stay alert as cyclone Nisarga is expected to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 - 08:34
PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation and assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also gave a similar assurance to CM Thackeray. The Home Ministry on Tuesday (June 2) said that cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

In Maharashtra, 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different coastal areas while five teams have been kept on standby in the wake of impending cyclone.

Notably, an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, as these are coastal areas.

Gujarat government, however, started evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts located near the coastline and deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF. 13 teams of the NDRF and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at different locations, five more teams of the NDRF will reportedly arrive soon.

Here are the latest and live updates of cyclone Nisarga: 

3 June 2020, 08:34 AM

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a list of dos and don’ts for residents during Cyclone Nisarga. "DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga. Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern," tweeted BMC. Read story here

3 June 2020, 08:10 AM

#CycloneNisarga approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours. It is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

3 June 2020, 08:08 AM

Mumbai Police tweets: Section 144 (CrPC) has been promulgated in the city from 00:00 hours, June 3rd till 12:00 hours, June 4th. Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline.

3 June 2020, 07:34 AM

In the coming few hours, Mumbai may receive upto 100 mm of rain accompanied with strong winds. The Cyclone Nisarg is likely to hit Alibag area of Raigad around 1 pm.

3 June 2020, 07:27 AM

For Cyclone Nisarga, the BMC has issued a special helpline number: 1916

3 June 2020, 07:24 AM

NDRF teams conducted evacuation process during the early morning hours of June 3 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra, said NDRF Director General SN Pradhan. (ANI)
 

3 June 2020, 06:21 AM

Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It was about 200 km south-southwest of Alibag and 250 km south-southwest of Mumbai at 0230 hours IST Wednesday (June 3): India Meteorological Department

3 June 2020, 06:19 AM

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, a total of 19 flights which include 11 departures & 8 arrivals will be operating on June 3 from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The flights will be operated by AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir & SpiceJet.

3 June 2020, 06:18 AM

Operations at the Mumbai airport, which has been handling 50 domestic flights daily since May 25, are likely to be significantly affected on Wednesday due to the cyclone.

 

3 June 2020, 06:18 AM

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a circular to airlines and pilots, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

3 June 2020, 06:17 AM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday held a meeting with senior officials and took stock of the preparedness of the administration. 

