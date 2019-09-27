Live updates: Counting of votes for Assembly by-election in Dantewada, Pala, Badharghat, Hamirpur begin

27 September 2019, 09:42 AM
DANTEWADA: First round of counting data:
BJP- 1750
CONG - 3267
JCCJ- 76
AAP- 81
BSP- 67
GGP- 139
NOTA- 333
27 September 2019, 09:29 AM
DANTEWADA: First phase counting is over, BJP got 1511 votes in first phase. The same Congress got 3267 votes. Congress ahead of BJP by 1756 votes. The postal ballot-counting continues.
27 September 2019, 09:19 AM
DANTEWADA: The counting of postal ballots is going on and as per the initial trend BJP's Ojasvi Mandawi is ahead.
27 September 2019, 09:17 AM
BADHARGHAT (SC): The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP legislator Dilip Sarkar. A former five-time Congress legislator, Sarkar, who joined BJP in 2017 along with seven other Congress MLAs, died on April 1 after a prolonged illness.
In a four-cornered electoral fight, the by-poll was contested between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mimi Majumder, the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front nominee Bulti Biswas, Congress aspirant Ratan Chandra Das and SUCI (C) contestant Mridul Kanti Sarkar.
27 September 2019, 09:12 AM
HAMIRPUR: The by-election was necessitated following the conviction of Ashok Chandel, former BJP MLA from the constituency, in a murder case and his subsequent disqualification from the Assembly. Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Allahabad High Court in a 22-year-old shootout case in which five members of a family were killed in Hamirpur.
The election was a four-cornered fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP has fielded Yuvraj Singh, SP has declared Dr Manoj Prajapati, Congress has announced Hardeepak Nishad and BSP has selected Naushad Ali as their respective candidates from the Hamirpur assembly seat.
27 September 2019, 09:03 AM
DANTEWADA: The by-election was necessitated by the death of Bhima Mandavi who was killed in a Maoist attack on April 9. Maoists had attacked the convoy of the BJP leader by triggering an improvised explosive device (IED) during the Lok Sabha election. Besides Mandavi, five security personnel were also killed in the attack. The BJP legislator`s vehicle was last in the convoy.
The Congress has fielded Devati Karma, whose husband Mahendra Karma was killed by the Naxalites in the Jhiram massacre and the BJP's candidate is Ojasvi Mandavi, the widow Bhima Mandavi.
27 September 2019, 08:55 AM
PALA: The by-election was necessitated by the death of Kerala Congress-Mani founder KM Mani in April, who represented the constituency since 1967. The fight is between veteran Congress-led United Democratic Front legislator PJ Joseph -- the working chairman of the party, Jose Tom Pulikunnel, NCP leader Mani C Kappen and BJP-led NDA`s candidate N Hari.
27 September 2019, 08:25 AM
In Hamirpur, the counting of votes will take place in 34 rounds.
27 September 2019, 08:11 AM
In Dantewada, at first, the poster ballot will be counted. It will be then followed by counting in EVMs in 20 round. The security arrangements have been heightened. There are four levels of security.
27 September 2019, 08:05 AM
An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls held in Pala constituency, an estimated 54.15 per cent turnout was recorded in Dantewada, 51 per cent voting was recorded in Hamirpur seat, and 79.29% voter turnout was recorded in the by-election to Badharghat Assembly constituency.
27 September 2019, 08:02 AM
The counting of votes for the assembly by-election held recently in four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Kerala's Pala, Tripura's Badharghat and Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur will begin at 8 am on Friday.