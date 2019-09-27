Live updates: Counting of votes for Assembly by-election in Dantewada, Pala, Badharghat, Hamirpur begin

The counting of votes for the assembly by-election held recently in four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Kerala's Pala, Tripura's Badharghat and Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur will be held on Friday. Following an announcement by the Election Commission, the by-election was held on September 23.

An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls held in Pala constituency, an estimated 54.15 per cent turnout was recorded in Dantewada, 51 per cent voting was recorded in Hamirpur seat, and 79.29% voter turnout was recorded in the by-election to Badharghat Assembly constituency.

The poll panel had taken the decision to hold the by-election after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls and weather conditions. The polling was conducted using EVMs and VVPATs.

Here are the live updates: