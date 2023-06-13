Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Congress Leader Rajesh Lilothia's Wife Dies In Road Accident In Delhi

Delhi Breaking Live Updates: The wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia was killed after the car she was travelling in was hit by another vehicle here in the national capital on Monday morning, the police said. According to officials, the incident happened in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, where a speeding SUV allegedly hit the victim's car. The SUV's driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence

The Supreme Court brought the operation of bike taxis in the Capital to a halt, staying Delhi high court orders that permitted aggregators to ply two-wheelers as taxis until the state government notifies pertinent regulations.

