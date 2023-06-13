Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Congress Leader Rajesh Lilothia's Wife Dies In Road Accident In Delhi
Delhi Breaking News LIVE:The weather in the city was hot and dry with strong warm winds, officials said rain is expected on Wednesday.
Delhi Breaking Live Updates: The wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia was killed after the car she was travelling in was hit by another vehicle here in the national capital on Monday morning, the police said. According to officials, the incident happened in North Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, where a speeding SUV allegedly hit the victim's car. The SUV's driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence
The Supreme Court brought the operation of bike taxis in the Capital to a halt, staying Delhi high court orders that permitted aggregators to ply two-wheelers as taxis until the state government notifies pertinent regulations.
Delhi Live: Weather Updates
On Monday, the maximum temperature soared by around 3 degrees Celsius. It was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal against 38.5 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal against 25.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. According to weather analysts, the temperature is expected to hover around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius over the next two days. However, the weather may turn cloudy and cause rain on Wednesday and Thursday.