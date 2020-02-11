Delhi election result 2020 live: Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, SangamVihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka; AAP, BJP, Congress

Delhi Assembly election 2020 saw over 62.59 percent voters coming out to exercise their franchise on February 8. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. Counting of votes will take place on February 11 and results will be declared simultaneously.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am at 21 counting centres across Delhi and the final result is expected by later afternoon. All eyes will be on these counting centres across Delhi where postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be opened and votes tallied to declare the winners of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The 21 centers are situated in nine of the 11 districts of the city. The districts with counting centres are - North, South West, South East, and Shahdara. There is one each in New Delhi, South, East, North East, and North West districts. The counting of votes and results on each of the 70 seats will be declared live on the websites of the Election Commission - eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

The exit polls by different pollsters and the Zee News Maha Exit Poll predict a massive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with the BJP a distant second and Congress not even in the reckoning. AAP is expected to retain power with 55 seats while BJP would bag 14 and Congress just 1.

Delhi assembly election 2020: Watch live streaming of Delhi polls result on Zee News

Here are the live updates of the following constituencies: Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, SangamVihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka