Delhi assembly election 2020: Watch live streaming of Delhi polls result on Zee News

The result for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be declared today (February 11). While the ruling Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will look to continue for another term in the office, the saffron party is keen to form its own government. Congress who was in power in Delhi for almost 15 years will look to regain a foothold.

For the Assembly election 2020, AAP had contested on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies - two for Janata Dal-United and one for Lok Janshakti Party. On the other hand, Congress named candidates for 66 seats and gave the remaining four to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Though, exit polls by different pollsters and the Zee News Maha Exit Poll predict a massive victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with the BJP a distant second and Congress not even in the reckoning. AAP is expected to retain power with 55 seats while BJP would bag 14 and Congress just 1.

The results for the Delhi assembly elections will be released today, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. Watch the live streaming of Delhi Assembly election results here.

In the last elections, the AAP had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had secured the remaining three seats and while the Congress drew a blank.