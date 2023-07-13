trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634826
NewsIndia
DELHI FLOODS

Live | Delhi Flood: Rainwater Enters Low-Lying Areas As Yamuna Continue To Flows Over Danger Mark

The hardships of the people in the national capital are not ending any time soon as the IMD has predicted downpours during the next 5 days. 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Delhi Flood Alert Live Updates: The national capital is facing severe water logging situations and flood-like conditions have arisen due to the incessant rainfall in Delhi. The water level in river Yamuna has crossed the danger mark and has reached over 408 meters which is the highest in the past 45 years.

The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. As the rainwater flooded the low-lying areas, colonies and markets on Wednesday, the authorities evacuated 16,564 people. About 14,534 of these took refuge in tents pitched by the Delhi government and under flyovers.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Delhi Rains & Flood


cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded