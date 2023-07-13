Live | Delhi Flood: Rainwater Enters Low-Lying Areas As Yamuna Continue To Flows Over Danger Mark

Delhi Flood Alert Live Updates: The national capital is facing severe water logging situations and flood-like conditions have arisen due to the incessant rainfall in Delhi. The water level in river Yamuna has crossed the danger mark and has reached over 408 meters which is the highest in the past 45 years.

The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. As the rainwater flooded the low-lying areas, colonies and markets on Wednesday, the authorities evacuated 16,564 people. About 14,534 of these took refuge in tents pitched by the Delhi government and under flyovers.

