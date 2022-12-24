topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Delhi News Today, Bharat Jodo Yatra: Foot march resumes from Ashram Kamal Haasan to join shortly

The Bharat Jodo yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from the Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort.

Written By  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

LIVE Updates | Delhi News Today, Bharat Jodo Yatra: Foot march resumes from Ashram Kamal Haasan to join shortly
Delhi News Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with supporters entered Delhi earlier today with fellow supporters. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra`s flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station. Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from the Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Daryaganj. 

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra very soon near ITO. Further, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi this morning. While entering Delhi, Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of spreading "fear and violence" in the country. 

Traffic was affected in various parts of Delhi as the yatra entered the city. The traffic police had issued an advisory on Friday cautioning commuters about the routes that were likely to be affected by the yatra. 

24 December 2022
13:57 PM

Delhi Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: 'Haath se Haath Jodo' campaign soon? Check here

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh informed that the party will be starting the "Haath se Haath Jodo" campaign soon. "All planning and preparations have been made for the Haath se Haath Jodo campaign. The door-to-door campaign will start after 30 January."

13:46 PM

Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Camps set up at various places in National capital

Congress workers have set up camps at various places on the route of the Yatra. Party supporters were seen chanting slogans like 'Nafrat Chodo, Bharat Jodo' (quit hatred, unite India). A large number of youth supporters were also seen, who claimed to be protesting against 'unemployment' by showing solidarity with the Yatra.

13:37 PM

Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Foot march resumes from Ashram - WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jairam Ashram to Lal Qila

13:29 PM

Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Massive Crowds walking behind Rahul Gandhi - WATCH

People in hug numbers join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra today in Delhi. WATCH here

13:12 PM

Delhi news LIVE Updates: Padayatra enters Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi this morning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other supporters. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am.

