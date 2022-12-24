LIVE Updates | Delhi News Today, Bharat Jodo Yatra: Foot march resumes from Ashram Kamal Haasan to join shortly

Delhi News Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with supporters entered Delhi earlier today with fellow supporters. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra`s flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station. Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 pm. The yatra will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from the Badarpur border where it entered the capital city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Daryaganj.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra very soon near ITO. Further, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi this morning. While entering Delhi, Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of spreading "fear and violence" in the country.

Traffic was affected in various parts of Delhi as the yatra entered the city. The traffic police had issued an advisory on Friday cautioning commuters about the routes that were likely to be affected by the yatra.