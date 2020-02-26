Live updates: Death toll reaches 17; restrictions continue in northeast Delhi areas

26 February 2020, 09:13 AM
Today four people were brought dead. Death toll has risen to 17, ANI quotes Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official as saying
26 February 2020, 09:10 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma to inquire about his health
26 February 2020, 09:03 AM
Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Security personnel deployed in these areas.
Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Security personnel deployed in these areas. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/wPoPwsnDDH
— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
26 February 2020, 08:02 AM
Delhi High Court holds midnight hearing, directs police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for people injured in violence.
26 February 2020, 07:54 AM
CBSE has postponed Class 10, 12 exams in northeast Delhi scheduled on Wednesday while exams will be held in remaining areas as per schedule, officials involved with the decision said. The exams scheduled for February 26th, 2020 are now postponed and the new dates will be notfied shortly, CBSE said.
26 February 2020, 07:54 AM
Entry and exit gates at all Delhi metro stations have been opened.
26 February 2020, 07:52 AM
Delhi Police used water cannon to disperse the students of Jamia and JNU who had gathered outside CM Kejriwal's residence demanding a discussion over the prevailing tense situation in Delhi and restoration of peace.
26 February 2020, 07:52 AM
Meanwhile, there are reports of people holding protest in Madurai's Nelpettai area against Delhi violence.
26 February 2020, 07:51 AM
Late on Tuesday, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. I've been informed that 81 people were admitted to hospital yesterday and 69 today. Few of them have been discharged after treatment. Many are severely injured, I pray for their speedy recovery: Harsh Vardhan.
26 February 2020, 07:50 AM
Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union, Jamia University and Civil Rights Group gathered outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding a meeting in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi.
26 February 2020, 07:49 AM
Doval met with top police personnel at the office of Delhi Commissioner of Police Northeast and discussed the situation. After the meeting at the DCP`s office in Seelampur, which ended around midnight, Doval accompanied by senior police officials visited Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk in northeast Delhi to review the situation.
26 February 2020, 07:48 AM
NSA Ajit Doval late on Tuesday night reviewed the security arrangements and visited the areas most affected by violence in the northeast district of the national capital.
26 February 2020, 07:46 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting - third in past 24 hours - with Delhi Police, Home Ministry officials late on Tuesday and reviewed the security situation in Delhi.