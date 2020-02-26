Live updates: Death toll reaches 17; restrictions continue in northeast Delhi areas

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to remain on edge on Wednesday (February 26, 2020), three days after clashes broke out between anti-Citizenship Amendment Act supporters and protesters in the northeast district of the national capital, which has so far claimed 17 lives and left close to 150 people injured. Despite sincere appeals for peace and efforts to ease tension, mobsters roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday night reviewed the security arrangements and visited the areas most affected by violence in the northeast district.

Delhi Police have put barricades and sealed all the roads that lead to Ghaziabad from northeast Delhi. All the schools in violence-affected north-east Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

