LIVE Updates | Deodar Banaskantha Election Result 2022: Congress to win again?

Deodar Banaskantha Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: As the Gujarat Elections 2022 move towards its conclusion, people, their eyes are on all the constituencies and the winning parties in these seats. Deodar is one of 182 constituencies of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Deodar is part of the Banaskantha district, it is numbered as 14-Deodar.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of INC won this seat, defeating Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of BJP by a margin of 972 which was 0.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.91% in 2017 in this seat. Furthermore, In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14. Deodar Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

Currently, the contest for the seats is between 5 candidates competing to win the seat for their respective parties. From Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan holds the fort on this seat. Similarly, Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya is defending the seat for Indian National Congress (INC), and for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary is competing for the seat. Besides these parties, Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar is competing for (BSP), and Nayansinh Narsinhbhai Padhar is competing for (Praja Vijay Paksh).

It is to be noted that the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, with the result to be declared today, i.e., December 8. The counting of the votes is scheduled to begin at 8 AM. Here we share all the LIVE updates on the vote counting of the Deodar constituency.