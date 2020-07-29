DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2020 live news

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will release Class 11 Results or Kerala Plus One Result around 11 AM on the official website of Kerala Results on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). Once officially released, candidates can check their results by visiting the official website.

While the DHSE Kerala would release the results on keralaresults.nic.in, students can also check their Kerala DHSE class 11 results on dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier said that the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 will be announced soon. The minister made the announcement while declaring the Kerala Plus Two results 2020 on Wednesday. In his announcement, C Raveendranath said that the tabulation work of Kerala plus one result 2020 is going on and the DHSE plus one result 2020 will be declared very soon online.

