Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Some auto, taxi unions in Delhi to join Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

7 December 2020, 07:42 AM
Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many important auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.
"We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now," Soni said.
7 December 2020, 07:41 AM
Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said it will also join the strike on Tuesday.
7 December 2020, 07:41 AM
Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8.
7 December 2020, 07:41 AM
However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers.
7 December 2020, 07:41 AM
Commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws.
7 December 2020, 07:40 AM
Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police
7 December 2020, 07:39 AM
Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. The farmers' protest at Singhu border, against central government's farm laws, entered 12th day today.
