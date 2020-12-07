हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Some auto, taxi unions in Delhi to join Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital that led to long traffic jams.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 7, 2020 - 07:42
Comments |
PTI photo

As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital that led to long traffic jams.

The government proposed another meeting on December 9 with the representatives of protesting farmers and requested them to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites. The agitating farmers had on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to farmers' agitation against central farm laws. 

7 December 2020, 07:42 AM

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many important auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.

"We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now," Soni said.

7 December 2020, 07:41 AM

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said it will also join the strike on Tuesday.

7 December 2020, 07:41 AM

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8.

7 December 2020, 07:41 AM

However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers.

7 December 2020, 07:41 AM

Commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in the city have decided to join 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws.

7 December 2020, 07:40 AM

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road: Delhi Traffic Police

7 December 2020, 07:39 AM

Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. The farmers' protest at Singhu border, against central government's farm laws, entered 12th day today.

  • 96,44,222Confirmed
  • 1,40,182Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M20S

HD Kumaraswamy cries 'Congress destroyed my goodwill'