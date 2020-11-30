Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Uttarakhand farmers join protest, break barricades at Ghazipur; Tikri, Singhu borders closed

Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's residence on Sunday (November 29) night to discuss the situation as farmers protesting in and around Delhi rejected the central government's offer for conditional talks.

Farmers amassed on the borders of the national capital on Sunday refused to move to the Burari ground in the national capital where the Centre invited them for talks. The farmers stated that they will stay put until the government allows them to go to Jantar Mantar to stage their protest.

