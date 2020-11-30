Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Uttarakhand farmers join protest, break barricades at Ghazipur; Tikri, Singhu borders closed

30 November 2020, 11:26 AM
Shiv Sena attacks Haryana CM for claiming Khalistani link in farmers protest.
"BJP wants to create anarchy. Khalistan is a closed chapter for which Indira Gandhi and General Arunkumar Vaidya laid down their lives," an article in Saamana said. "The government is using all its might to crush political opponents but why is this determination not seen while dealing with the country's enemies," it asked.
30 November 2020, 11:25 AM
Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena slams BJP-led regime's treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cruel to use water cannons on them amid a cold wave sweeping parts of north India. "Our farmers are being treated as terrorists and attacked on Delhi borders while terrorists are killing our soldiers on the border in Kashmir," an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.
30 November 2020, 11:22 AM
Speak up for farmers, tweets former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 30, 2020
30 November 2020, 11:21 AM
Farmers protesting against the farm laws offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi's Tikri border on Monday.
#WATCH | Delhi: Farmers protesting against the farm laws offer prayers on the occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti, at Tikri border. pic.twitter.com/6ajC5rnkZc
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
Delhi: Protesting farmers who have gathered at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) offer prayers on the occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti, today. pic.twitter.com/YkXgFJhNTz
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
30 November 2020, 11:20 AM
Medical check-up camp setup at Singhu Border where farmers are protesting against the farm laws.
"We should conduct COVID-19 test here. If there's any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous," says a doctor.
30 November 2020, 10:25 AM
Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. The Burari ground is the govt-designated place for the protest by farmers.
Delhi: Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the govt designated place for the protest. pic.twitter.com/bkceHtb6kU
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
30 November 2020, 09:29 AM
30 November 2020, 09:24 AM
Visuals at Delhi's Singhu border:
Farmers stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues. pic.twitter.com/XKUHQs3hDO
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
30 November 2020, 09:23 AM
Delhi: Farmers from various states ammased in and around Delhi, continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad against the farm laws amid security deployment.
30 November 2020, 09:22 AM
Tikri, Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement: Delhi Traffic Police
30 November 2020, 09:22 AM
Delhi: Security tightened and barricading being done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where farmers have gathered in protest against farm laws.
Delhi: Security tightened & barricading being done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest against Farm laws. pic.twitter.com/S5TNVFVqxf
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020
30 November 2020, 09:21 AM
Uttarakhand farmers join 'Dilli Chalo' protest against the farm laws and arrive at Ghazipur. According to reports, they broke barricades placed by Delhi police at the border.