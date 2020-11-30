हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilli Chalo protest Live updates: Uttarakhand farmers join protest, break barricades at Ghazipur; Tikri, Singhu borders closed

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates on Dilli Chalo farmers protest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 30, 2020 - 11:26
Comments |
PTI photo

Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's residence on Sunday (November 29) night to discuss the situation as farmers protesting in and around Delhi rejected the central government's offer for conditional talks. 

Farmers amassed on the borders of the national capital on Sunday refused to move to the Burari ground in the national capital where the Centre invited them for talks. The farmers stated that they will stay put until the government allows them to go to Jantar Mantar to stage their protest. 

30 November 2020, 11:26 AM

Shiv Sena attacks Haryana CM for claiming Khalistani link in farmers protest.

"BJP wants to create anarchy. Khalistan is a closed chapter for which Indira Gandhi and General Arunkumar Vaidya laid down their lives," an article in Saamana said. "The government is using all its might to crush political opponents but why is this determination not seen while dealing with the country's enemies," it asked.

30 November 2020, 11:25 AM

Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena slams BJP-led regime's treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cruel to use water cannons on them amid a cold wave sweeping parts of north India. "Our farmers are being treated as terrorists and attacked on Delhi borders while terrorists are killing our soldiers on the border in Kashmir," an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

30 November 2020, 11:22 AM

Speak up for farmers, tweets former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

30 November 2020, 11:21 AM

Farmers protesting against the farm laws offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi's Tikri border on Monday. 

30 November 2020, 11:20 AM

Medical check-up camp setup at Singhu Border where farmers are protesting against the farm laws. 

"We should conduct COVID-19 test here. If there's any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous," says a doctor.

30 November 2020, 10:25 AM

Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. The Burari ground is the govt-designated place for the protest by farmers.

30 November 2020, 09:29 AM

30 November 2020, 09:24 AM

Visuals at Delhi's Singhu border: 

30 November 2020, 09:23 AM

Delhi: Farmers from various states ammased in and around Delhi, continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad against the farm laws amid security deployment.

30 November 2020, 09:22 AM

Tikri, Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement: Delhi Traffic Police 

30 November 2020, 09:22 AM

Delhi: Security tightened and barricading being done at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad in Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where farmers have gathered in protest against farm laws.

30 November 2020, 09:21 AM

Uttarakhand farmers join 'Dilli Chalo' protest against the farm laws and arrive at Ghazipur. According to reports, they broke barricades placed by Delhi police at the border. 

