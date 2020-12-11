हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA LIVE: PM Narendra Modi said solution to matter lies with discussion with farmers, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to Zee News

Here are the live updates: In DNA, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks exclusively with Zee News.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 11, 2020 - 21:44
In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday spoke with channel Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, amid the farmers' protests against the agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws.

Earlier, Tomar said some "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers and appealed the protesting farming community to be vigilant against their platform being misused. He also said the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

Farmer leaders had on Thursday insisted that their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws was "apolitical", after photos of protestors at the Tikri Border went viral in which they were seen holding posters demanding the release of writers, intellectuals and rationalists, arrested under various charges, on the occasion of the Human Rights Day.

Here are the live updates:

11 December 2020, 21:39 PM

We have told them APMC would be strengthened. If there is no tax agri products, farmers will be the ultimate beneficiary, says Tomar to Zee News

11 December 2020, 21:38 PM

We framed these laws that private investment should reach rural areas and farmers should get the benefit. Farmers are the biggest producer but he has no right to sell his product, says Tomar to Zee News.

11 December 2020, 21:36 PM

On MSP, when we were discussing on the act, I assured in Parliament and the country that this will continue, even PM has assured the nation that it will continue, says Tomar to Zee News
 

11 December 2020, 21:34 PM

The farmes should leave the path of protest as govt is ready with an open mind to listen to their concerns, says Tomar to Zee News
 

11 December 2020, 21:33 PM

WATCH LIVE: 

I would like to request agitating farmers on the proposed issue, the govt has forwarded them a draft but they are yet to respond, says Tomar 

11 December 2020, 21:24 PM

Tomar will speak on farmers' protests and agriculture laws.

11 December 2020, 21:23 PM

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday will speak to Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary on DNA at 9.30 pm.

11 December 2020, 21:23 PM

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws.

11 December 2020, 21:20 PM

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will speak with Zee News shortly.

