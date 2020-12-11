DNA LIVE: PM Narendra Modi said solution to matter lies with discussion with farmers, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to Zee News

11 December 2020, 21:39 PM
We have told them APMC would be strengthened. If there is no tax agri products, farmers will be the ultimate beneficiary, says Tomar to Zee News
We framed these laws that private investment should reach rural areas and farmers should get the benefit. Farmers are the biggest producer but he has no right to sell his product, says Tomar to Zee News.
On MSP, when we were discussing on the act, I assured in Parliament and the country that this will continue, even PM has assured the nation that it will continue, says Tomar to Zee News
The farmes should leave the path of protest as govt is ready with an open mind to listen to their concerns, says Tomar to Zee News
I would like to request agitating farmers on the proposed issue, the govt has forwarded them a draft but they are yet to respond, says Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday will speak to Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary on DNA at 9.30 pm.
Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws.
