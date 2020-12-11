DNA LIVE: PM Narendra Modi said solution to matter lies with discussion with farmers, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to Zee News

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday spoke with channel Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, amid the farmers' protests against the agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) -- for nearly two weeks against the Centre's new farm laws.

Earlier, Tomar said some "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers and appealed the protesting farming community to be vigilant against their platform being misused. He also said the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

Farmer leaders had on Thursday insisted that their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws was "apolitical", after photos of protestors at the Tikri Border went viral in which they were seen holding posters demanding the release of writers, intellectuals and rationalists, arrested under various charges, on the occasion of the Human Rights Day.

Here are the live updates:

