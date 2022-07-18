LIVE: MPs, MLAs to vote today to elect India's 15th President; Draupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha
Latest News Updates: The polling to elect the 15th President of India will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm.
Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote today (July 18) to elect India's 15th President with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies from 10 am to 5 pm.
The results will be announced on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25 as President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure comes to an end on July 24.
Draupadi Murmu is most likely to become first tribal female President of India
Draupadi Murmu is most likely to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post as her vote share is expected to reach nearly two-thirds with the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM.
The NDA nominee has over 6.67 lakh votes, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.
Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today
Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is also scheduled to begin today with the Opposition planning to corner the government on a host of issues related to the economy, security, federal structure, and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is also scheduled to begin today with the Opposition planning to corner the government on a host of issues related to the economy, security, federal structure, and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. On the other hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has asserted that the government wants discussions on all of them in a "democratic way".
The government said it will bring 32 bills during the session, of which 14 are ready.
Presidential elections 2022: Draupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha
Presidential polls: MPs, MLAs to vote today to elect India's 15th President
