Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote today (July 18) to elect India's 15th President with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies from 10 am to 5 pm.

The results will be announced on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25 as President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure comes to an end on July 24.

Draupadi Murmu is most likely to become first tribal female President of India

Draupadi Murmu is most likely to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post as her vote share is expected to reach nearly two-thirds with the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM.

The NDA nominee has over 6.67 lakh votes, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.

Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin today

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is also scheduled to begin today with the Opposition planning to corner the government on a host of issues related to the economy, security, federal structure, and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

