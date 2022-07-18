Presidential election is going on today. Tight vigilance around the polls throughout the Assembly. Meanwhile, a special type of marker pen has been given by the Central Election Commission for voting in the presidential election. Voters should indicate their preferred candidate in the presidential election with this marker pen of purple ink. This special pen is manufactured by Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited in Karnataka. This includes a special type of indelible ink. That is, this ink cannot be erased.

This particular organization in Karnataka has been supplying this special ink used for voting to the Central Election Commission for the last 54 years. A MP's vote is worth Rs 700 in the presidential election. The value of MLA votes varies from state to state. In the case of the state, the value of MLA votes is Rs 151. The color of the ballot papers of MPs in the presidential election today is green. The color of the ballot paper on which MLAs will vote is pink. MPs-legislators will vote with this special pen in this ballot paper.

Also Read: LIVE: Voting for Presidential polls today; Draupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha

This special pen has been in use since the 2017 presidential election. This special marker pen has been introduced by the Central Election Commission. The specialty of this pen is that the ink stays for a long time. Its ink does not spoil easily. It will be possible to vote at least 1000 times with one pen. The serial number should be written next to the preferred candidate in the presidential vote. The number of votes should be cast according to the serial number. But it must be in Roman letters or numbers. No words can be written on the ballot paper. Vote with this special marker pen only. No other pen can be used. If someone does then that vote will be cancelled.