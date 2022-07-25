LIVE: Droupadi Murmu all set to take oath as 15th President of India today

Droupadi Murmu will today (July 25, 2022) take oath as the 15th President of India and will become the first tribal woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country. The oath-taking ceremony, which comes three days after she registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 Presidential election, will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi.

The 64-year-old will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

Droupadi Murmu, a former Jharkhand governor, will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

