LIVE: Droupadi Murmu all set to take oath as 15th President of India today

Droupadi Murmu's oath-taking ceremony as President of India: The 64-year-old will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:52 AM IST

LIVE: Droupadi Murmu all set to take oath as 15th President of India today
Droupadi Murmu will today (July 25, 2022) take oath as the 15th President of India and will become the first tribal woman in the country to occupy the highest office in the country. The oath-taking ceremony, which comes three days after she registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 Presidential election, will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi.

The 64-year-old will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. 

Droupadi Murmu, a former Jharkhand governor, will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

25 July 2022
06:49 AM

Droupadi Murmu will become 10th successive president to take oath on July 25

Droupadi Murmu will today also become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on July 25, 1977. Since then successive presidents including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K R Narayanan, A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on July 25.

06:48 AM

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President of India today

