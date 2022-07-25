Droupadi Murmu sworn in as the President of India as the first tribal person who made history today. Droupadi Murmu took oath at the central hall of parliament at 10 am. Earlier, Ram Nath Kovind, Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil, APJ Abdul Kalam - all of them took oath as President on 25th July. Why is the president's swearing-in on this day?

It should be noted that since 1977, the swearing-in of the President has started on July 25. India's sixth President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was sworn in that day. Since then all presidents have been sworn in on July 25. Because all presidents since 1977 have served their full term. Accordingly, the term of all presidents ended on July 24. In this atmosphere, the next president took oath on July 25 for the last four and a half decades.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad became the first President of the country. He was sworn in on 26 January 1950. He was the President till May 13, 1962. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan then became the President. He held office till his full term. But then Fakruddin Ali Ahmed and Zakir Hussain could not complete their term as President. Meanwhile, Vivi Giri had completed his term. BD Jatti then held office as the interim president till July 25, 1977. All presidents since then have completed their five-year terms. And all completed their respective term on July 24. In this atmosphere, the next president took oath on July 25. And this tradition has been going on for the past four decades.