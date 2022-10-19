NewsIndia
DU ADMISSION 2022

DU Admission 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Delhi University First Merit List for UG Admissions to be RELEASED SOON at du.ac.in- Check latest updates here

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University is currently in Phase 3 of DU Admission 2022. Once the DU merit list is released, students will be able to view it on the official CSAS portal for DU Admissions on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

DU Admission 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Delhi University First Merit List for UG Admissions to be RELEASED SOON at du.ac.in- Check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University will be releasing the DU Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions today, October 19, 2022. The DU Final merit list is expected to be released by 5 PM today at the official portal. Students can see the merit list once it is published on the official website, du.ac.in. Additionally, students will have access to the merit list via the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University has now published the DU Academic Calendar for the academic year 2022–2023. According to this, first-semester students will start attending classes on November 2, 2022. The initial release date for the DU Merit List 2022 was yesterday, October 18, 2022. Delhi University, however, made the decision to delay the publication of the merit list till today, October 19, 2022.

Officials made this choice since the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear St. Stephen's College's petition over DU Admissions.The simulated list, which included everyone applicant who submitted an application for DU Admissions 2022 during Phases 1 and 2, was effectively a mock allotment list. At DU, seat distribution is now in progress. 

Stay tuned for all the Latest and Live updates on DU Merit List 2022

19 October 2022
10:58 AM

DU Admission 2022: Academic Calendar

Delhi University has released the academic calendar for students to refer to. With DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3 underway, students must note that the classes for Freshers will begin from November 2, 2022 onwards.

10:56 AM

DU Admission 2022: St Stephen's and DU's admission row

Delhi University and St Stephen's College have been in a long drawn tussle regarding the DU admissions policy. DU announced that colleges must conduct admissions by giving 100 percent weightage to CUET scores. However, St Stephen's decided to move ahead and give 85 percent weightage to CUET scores and 15 percent to interview process, for non-minority students. The case will be heard by the Supreme Court today

10:50 AM

DU Admission 2022: UG Admission First merit list

Delhi University, DU will be releasing the first merit list for DU UG Admissions 2022 today, October 19, 2022. Once released, the DU merit list will be available for students to check their admissions on the official CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admission 2022merit list 2022 dumerit list 2022du ugdu merit list 2022 ugdu ug merit listdu admission listcuet merit listDU First Merit List 2022merit list of du 2022du first merit listcsas merit listdu merit list 2022 ug cuet

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022