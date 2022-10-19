DU Admission 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Delhi University First Merit List for UG Admissions to be RELEASED SOON at du.ac.in- Check latest updates here
DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University is currently in Phase 3 of DU Admission 2022. Once the DU merit list is released, students will be able to view it on the official CSAS portal for DU Admissions on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University will be releasing the DU Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions today, October 19, 2022. The DU Final merit list is expected to be released by 5 PM today at the official portal. Students can see the merit list once it is published on the official website, du.ac.in. Additionally, students will have access to the merit list via the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University has now published the DU Academic Calendar for the academic year 2022–2023. According to this, first-semester students will start attending classes on November 2, 2022. The initial release date for the DU Merit List 2022 was yesterday, October 18, 2022. Delhi University, however, made the decision to delay the publication of the merit list till today, October 19, 2022.
Officials made this choice since the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear St. Stephen's College's petition over DU Admissions.The simulated list, which included everyone applicant who submitted an application for DU Admissions 2022 during Phases 1 and 2, was effectively a mock allotment list. At DU, seat distribution is now in progress.
DU Admission 2022: Academic Calendar
Delhi University has released the academic calendar for students to refer to. With DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3 underway, students must note that the classes for Freshers will begin from November 2, 2022 onwards.
DU Admission 2022: St Stephen's and DU's admission row
Delhi University and St Stephen's College have been in a long drawn tussle regarding the DU admissions policy. DU announced that colleges must conduct admissions by giving 100 percent weightage to CUET scores. However, St Stephen's decided to move ahead and give 85 percent weightage to CUET scores and 15 percent to interview process, for non-minority students. The case will be heard by the Supreme Court today
DU Admission 2022: UG Admission First merit list
Delhi University, DU will be releasing the first merit list for DU UG Admissions 2022 today, October 19, 2022. Once released, the DU merit list will be available for students to check their admissions on the official CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in
