DU Admission 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Delhi University First Merit List for UG Admissions to be RELEASED SOON at du.ac.in- Check latest updates here

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University will be releasing the DU Merit List 2022 for UG Admissions today, October 19, 2022. The DU Final merit list is expected to be released by 5 PM today at the official portal. Students can see the merit list once it is published on the official website, du.ac.in. Additionally, students will have access to the merit list via the CSAS portal on admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University has now published the DU Academic Calendar for the academic year 2022–2023. According to this, first-semester students will start attending classes on November 2, 2022. The initial release date for the DU Merit List 2022 was yesterday, October 18, 2022. Delhi University, however, made the decision to delay the publication of the merit list till today, October 19, 2022.

Officials made this choice since the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear St. Stephen's College's petition over DU Admissions.The simulated list, which included everyone applicant who submitted an application for DU Admissions 2022 during Phases 1 and 2, was effectively a mock allotment list. At DU, seat distribution is now in progress.