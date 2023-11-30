LIVE Updates | Exit Poll Results 2023 Assembly Elections: Who Is Winning Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram?
Exit Polls 2023: The elections to the five states are being seen as a precursor to the Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Trending Photos
Exit polls for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be out soon with the conclusion of voting in Telangana. The BJP is the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is governing Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana is being ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi which is seeking the third straight term for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front will look to retain the state while the BJP and the Congress will look to stage an upset.
The BJP is looking to regain power in Rajasthan and retain Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is looking to script history by winning all five states. The assembly election can be seen as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha Election 2024 which is just six months away from now. A win for Congress will make the grand old party even stronger against the mighty BJP which will seek a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi next year.
Watch Live Coverage Here
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018
A tough competiton was seen between Indian National Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party in the State for the total of 230 seats. INC won 114 seats following by BJP with 109 seats.
Chhatisgarh Assembly Election 2023
Votings for Chhatisgarh Assembly Election 2023 occured in two phases: November 7 & 17.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023
The State witnessed about 74.23 voters turnout on the voting day, which was held on November 25, 2023.