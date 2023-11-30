LIVE Updates | Exit Poll Results 2023 Assembly Elections: Who Is Winning Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram?

Exit polls for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be out soon with the conclusion of voting in Telangana. The BJP is the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is governing Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana is being ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi which is seeking the third straight term for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front will look to retain the state while the BJP and the Congress will look to stage an upset.

The BJP is looking to regain power in Rajasthan and retain Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is looking to script history by winning all five states. The assembly election can be seen as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha Election 2024 which is just six months away from now. A win for Congress will make the grand old party even stronger against the mighty BJP which will seek a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi next year.

