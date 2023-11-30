trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693729
NewsIndia
EXIT POLLS 2023

LIVE Updates | Exit Poll Results 2023 Assembly Elections: Who Is Winning Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram?

Exit Polls 2023: The elections to the five states are being seen as a precursor to the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:14 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Exit polls for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be out soon with the conclusion of voting in Telangana. The BJP is the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is governing Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana is being ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi which is seeking the third straight term for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.  In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front will look to retain the state while the BJP and the Congress will look to stage an upset.

The BJP is looking to regain power in Rajasthan and retain Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is looking to script history by winning all five states. The assembly election can be seen as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha Election 2024 which is just six months away from now. A win for Congress will make the grand old party even stronger against the mighty BJP which will seek a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi next year. 

Watch Live Coverage Here

30 November 2023
16:54 PM

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018

A tough competiton was seen between Indian National Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party in the State for the total of 230 seats. INC won 114 seats following by BJP with 109 seats. 

16:36 PM

Chhatisgarh Assembly Election 2023 

Votings for Chhatisgarh Assembly Election 2023 occured in two phases: November 7 & 17.  

16:34 PM

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

The State witnessed about 74.23 voters turnout on the voting day, which was held on November 25, 2023. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack