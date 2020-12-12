Farmers protest Live updates: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways; 3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

12 December 2020, 08:02 AM
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at opposition parties for allegedly leading the farmer’s movement towards disorientation, and said that the malicious efforts to spread disharmony in the country would not be tolerated.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that if the government wants to talk to farmer leaders, that should be formally conveyed like in previous occasions. "They (government) should first tell us when and where they want to meet us as they did for previous formal talks. If they invite us for talks, we will discuss that with our coordination committee and then take a decision," Tikait said.
With anti-riot equipment, around 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at all five toll plazas in Faridabad, Haryana in view of the call given by agitating farmers to block toll plazas today: Faridabad Police
Protesting farmers are gearing up to block more highways and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday against the three agricultural sector laws. The farmers have announced to block Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on Saturday.