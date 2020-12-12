हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest Live updates: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways; 3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

With anti-riot equipment, around 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at all five toll plazas in Faridabad, Haryana in view of the call given by agitating farmers to block toll plazas today.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 12, 2020 - 08:07
Comments |
PTI Photo

With farmers gearing up to block highways and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday (December 12) in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said. Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment. A drone will be on guard to keep an eye from above.

It said that police will keep a close watch on protestors who may disrupt law and order under the guise of the movement at the Badarpur Border, Gurugram Faridabad, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, Pali Crusher Zone and Dhauj toll plazas.

The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some 'anti-social' as well as 'Leftist and Maoist' elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands.

Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these 'anti-social elements' are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to farmers protest against agri laws.

12 December 2020, 08:02 AM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at opposition parties for allegedly leading the farmer’s movement towards disorientation, and said that the malicious efforts to spread disharmony in the country would not be tolerated.

12 December 2020, 08:02 AM

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that if the government wants to talk to farmer leaders, that should be formally conveyed like in previous occasions. "They (government) should first tell us when and where they want to meet us as they did for previous formal talks. If they invite us for talks, we will discuss that with our coordination committee and then take a decision," Tikait  said. 

12 December 2020, 08:00 AM

With anti-riot equipment, around 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at all five toll plazas in Faridabad, Haryana in view of the call given by agitating farmers to block toll plazas today: Faridabad Police

12 December 2020, 08:00 AM

Protesting farmers are gearing up to block more highways and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday against the three agricultural sector laws. The farmers have announced to block Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on Saturday. 

