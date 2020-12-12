Farmers protest Live updates: Farmers to block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways; 3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

With farmers gearing up to block highways and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday (December 12) in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said. Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment. A drone will be on guard to keep an eye from above.

It said that police will keep a close watch on protestors who may disrupt law and order under the guise of the movement at the Badarpur Border, Gurugram Faridabad, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, Pali Crusher Zone and Dhauj toll plazas.

The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being misused, saying some 'anti-social' as well as 'Leftist and Maoist' elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the agitation even as the protesters stuck to their demands.

Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to say that these 'anti-social elements' are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.

