Live Updates | G20 Summit 2023 New Delhi: PM Modi To Hold Over 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders
G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi Latest Updates: The G-20 summit is one of the most high-profile international events to be held in New Delhi in recent years, scroll down for all the latest updates here.
Trending Photos
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi, the national capital of India, is all set to host the G20 Summit from September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Several powerful world leaders will descend in Delhi on Friday for three days and hold discussions on a wide range of topics like economy, environment, infrastructure, sustainable development, etc. In view of the G20 Summit, Delhi Police has put in place several measures to ease the traffic in the city and have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and offices for three days in the national capital. Besides, Delhi is adorned with murals, statutes, fountains, and plants in streets from where the world leaders will pass by.
Delhi has also been decorated to welcome international delegations from participating countries. At Bharat Mandapam, world leaders will meet face to face with a majestic statue of Nataraja, Lord Shiva in his cosmic dance, towering over the G20 Summit location at 27 feet.
Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on G20 Summit Delhi.
G20 Summit New Delhi Latest Update: What is the purpose of g20 meet?
The G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023 will address issues such as lending to developing countries, debt reform, cryptocurrency legislation, and geopolitical uncertainty. The G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023 will cover a wide range of themes, reflecting the changing global landscape and India's special focus areas.
G20 Meet In New Delhi: Oman Sherpa Statement ahead of G20 meet
"The relationship between India and Oman is only going to get better... We have exchanged a lot of ideas...We have been bound together socially and culturally for over 5,000 years and economically for over 2,000 years...India seems to be leading the race of digital transformation, and we need to take a leaf out of India's book of digital transformation...," says Oman Sherpa ahead of G20 Meet in New Delhi.
G20 Summit Live: Bilateral Meetings with more than 15 world leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with more than 15 world leaders in bilateral sessions. On September 8th, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with the leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh, and the United States. In addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany, and Italy on September 9th, and a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on September 10th. He will hold a separate discussion with Canada, as well as bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil, and Nigeria.
G20 Summit 2023 Latest Update: Delhi Metro advisory
In preparation for the G20 Summit, Delhi Metro services would begin at 4 a.m. from all terminal stations on all lines for three days, from September 8 to 10. The trains will run at a 30 minute frequency on all lines until 6 a.m., after which they will run at the standard timetable on all lines throughout the day, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Furthermore, parking at the Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations will be unavailable from 4 a.m. on September 8 to noon on September 11.
G20 Summit Delhi Live: Taxi Services in delhi
Taxi services in New Delhi will be temporarily unavailable beginning Saturday at 5 a.m. Tourists with confirmed hotel reservations and citizens with proper tickets, on the other hand, will not suffer any restrictions. Travelers heading to the New Delhi airport on Saturday or Sunday are encouraged to take the metro, while automobiles carrying airline tickets are not likely to encounter any problems.
G20 Summit 2023 Live: What is G20 summit and countries participating?
The Group of Twenty (G20) is made up of 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union.
These members account for around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and almost two-thirds of the global population. It plays a significant role in defining and enhancing global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues as a venue for international economic cooperation.
G20 Meet Delhi 2023 Live: Online delivery services
In the New Delhi district, all cloud kitchens and delivery services would be shut down.
G20 Summit 2023 Live: G20 dinner
Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, both former Prime Ministers, have been invited to the G20 Summit dinner.
G20 Summit Live: Delhi Police check vehicles
Police officers inspect cars as security was increased throughout the national capital in preparation for the G20 Summit.
G20 Meet 2023 Latest Update: President of Argentina Arrives
Argentina's President Alberto Fernández arrives in Delhi on Friday for the G20 Summit.
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Diverse musical heritage
The performance, dubbed 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' or 'Musical Journey of India,' is given by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' ensemble and will take the stage on September 9 during President Droupadi Murmu's ceremonial luncheon in honour of the G20 leaders.
G20 Summit 2023 Latest Update: Why President Xi Jinping would not be attending the summit?
President Xi Jinping's unexpected absence from the G20 conference in India is intimately linked to domestic political developments in China, as concerns about the country's economic and social problems grow.
G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Live: Spain's President test Covid positive
Spain's President Pedro Sánchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss the G20 Summit in India.
G20 Summit In Delhi Live: Sneak peak into delegation offices
Get a sneak peek into the delegation offices at the #G20 Summit!
Here’s an exclusive preview by #G20India Chief Coordinator @harshvshringla. pic.twitter.com/r1s3WGPdS2
— G20 India (@g20org) September 7, 2023
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Here's the list of people who have arrived so far
- Mathias Cormann, Secretary General OECD
- Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Director
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General
- Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, Minister of Economy, Mexico
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
- Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, PM of Mauritius
G20 Meet 2023 Latest Update: UK to urge India to 'call out' Russia over war crisis
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stance against Russia regarding its invasion of Ukraine.
G20 Summit Live Updates: Minister of Economy
Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, Minister of Economy of the United Mexican States, arrives in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.
G20 Summit 2023 Live: OECD Secretary arrives
Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, arrives in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.
G20 Meet In Delhi Live Updates: Director General of WTO
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.
#WATCH | Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/CsrfoHJfQB
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
G20 Summit Delhi Live: Joe Biden to arrive soon
US President took off from Andrews Air Force Base on Air Force 1, will stop in Ramstein, Germany today for a brief layover, and will arrive in Delhi at 7 p.m.
US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/VxUsWKetLq#Biden #India #US #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/FI8rt9UTAZ
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 7, 2023
G20 Meet 2023 Live: Delhi police to ensure full security
On Friday morning, severe traffic controls were implemented in the New Delhi district, and internet delivery services, except for medications, were prohibited in the region where the G20 summit venue and delegates' hotels are located, officials said.
G20 Summit Live: Welcome to the live blog
Good Morning all, Welcome to the G20 Meet Live Blog. Delhi is all decked up to welcome international delegations from participating countries from September 9-10. Stay tuned for all the latest updates here.