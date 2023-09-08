Live Updates | G20 Summit 2023 New Delhi: PM Modi To Hold Over 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: Delhi, the national capital of India, is all set to host the G20 Summit from September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Several powerful world leaders will descend in Delhi on Friday for three days and hold discussions on a wide range of topics like economy, environment, infrastructure, sustainable development, etc. In view of the G20 Summit, Delhi Police has put in place several measures to ease the traffic in the city and have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and offices for three days in the national capital. Besides, Delhi is adorned with murals, statutes, fountains, and plants in streets from where the world leaders will pass by.

Delhi has also been decorated to welcome international delegations from participating countries. At Bharat Mandapam, world leaders will meet face to face with a majestic statue of Nataraja, Lord Shiva in his cosmic dance, towering over the G20 Summit location at 27 feet.