Live Updates | G20 Summit In New Delhi: PM Modi To Address World Leaders Today
G20 Summit Live: The first session of the 18th G20 Summit called 'One Earth,' will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam today.
G20 Summit Live Updates: India is hosting the G20 summit for the first time and the two-day meet kicks off today. Several foreign dignitaries and delegates have arrived in India to attend the summit including US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak. For the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other world leaders will gather at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan for the 18th G20 Summit. On the first day of the summit PM Modi will address the world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam.
"This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days. It is my firm belief that the the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," wrote PM on X.
PM Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, Mauritius PM Kumar Jugnauth, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. India Also signed 3 MoUs with Bangladesh yesterday.
G20 Summit Live Updates: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Land In Delhi
G20 Summit Live Updates: 2-Day Meet Kicks Off Today
The two-day G-20 summit will start today with the world leaders gathering at the Bharat Madapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The first session of the Summit 'One Earth,' will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam at around 10.30 am.
India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.
