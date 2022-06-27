NewsIndia
PM Narendra Modi at G7 Summit LIVE: Leaders pose for a group picture at Schloss Elmau

PM Modi at G7 Summit 2022 LIVE updates: The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

PM Modi at G7 Summit 2022 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Germany for a two-day visit, will attend the G-7 Summit  2022 on Monday. At the summit, leaders of the world's seven wealthiest countries will discuss various critical global issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, food security and counter-terrorism. The Indian PM will exchange views with the leaders of the bloc and its partners on issues such as energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy. "I will be attending the G-7 Summit 2022 today in which we will discuss various important global issues," Modi said on Twitter. 

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The leaders of the world's seven richest countries are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Germany to a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora. Video released by the news agency shows Prime Minister waving at the Indians in Munich amid loud cheers of ‘Modi Modi.’He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. 

Addressing the Indians in Germany, PM Modi said India has the third-largest startup ecosystem and it is the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. "Today, the New India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0. Be it IT or digital technology, India is shining at every front,' PM Modi told Indians.

As far as the major G7 developments are concerned, the Group will on Tuesday commit to a new package of coordinated actions meant to raise pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, and will finalise plans for a price cap on Russian oil, a senior US official said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The announcement came as the White House said Russia had defaulted on its foreign sovereign bonds for the first time in decades - an assertion Moscow rejected - and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke virtually with G7 leaders meeting at an alpine resort in southern Germany.

27 June 2022
16:56 PM

PM Modi interacts with US Prez Joe Biden at G7 Summit 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Germany for two days, was seen having a friendly conversation with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G-7 Summit in Germany.

16:35 PM

BIG statement on Ukraine at G7 Summit 2022

We are ready to grant or have pledged and provided up to USD 29.5 Billion of Budget support in 2022: G7 official statement on Ukraine after a confrontation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, according to Reuters.

16:28 PM

PM Modi poses for group picture with G-7 leaders

The leaders of the G7 nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photograph ahead of the G7 Summit, at Schloss Elmau.

