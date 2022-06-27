NewsIndia
G7 SUMMIT 2022

G7 Summit 2022: US President Joe Biden walks up to PM Modi to greet him- WATCH

G7 Summit 2022: PM Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi at G7 Summit: US President Joe Biden on Monday walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at Germany’s Schloss Elmau ahead of the G7 Summit 2022. PM Modi and Joe Biden are believed to share an amicable equation and have called each other ‘a dear friend’ on various occasions. A video released by news agency ANI shows Biden, who was posing with other G7 leaders for a group picture, walking up to PM Modi, who was busy talking to the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Biden pats PM Modi in the back to draw his attention. PM Modi then hugs the US President and greets him with a handshake.

Watch PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden’s friendly interaction here!

Apart from Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit venue here and briefly interacted with each other ahead of the group photo.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7.

In his remarks ahead of his departure, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi on Monday highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session here.

(With inputs from agencies)

G7 Summit 2022PM Modi at G7 Summit 2022Joe BidenIndia-US relationsPM Modi and Joe Biden

