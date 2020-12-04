GHMC election result Live updates: Counting of votes today, fate of 1122 candidates to be decided

4 December 2020, 08:56 AM
Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections underway; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre in Telangana.
4 December 2020, 08:13 AM
Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins.
4 December 2020, 08:02 AM
Visual: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre in Telangana.
4 December 2020, 08:01 AM
The total turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.
4 December 2020, 08:01 AM
The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll would be taken up on Friday.