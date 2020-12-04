GHMC election result Live updates: Counting of votes today, fate of 1122 candidates to be decided

GHMC election result 2020: The results for the GHMC elections are set to be declared today after the polls were conducted on December 1 amid much fanfare. Despite several appeals from the Telangana government and a high-pitch campaign by parties, polling for the 150 wards saw a dismal turnout of just 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

The results will determine the fate of as many as 1122 candidates in 150 divisions of the civic body. This year, the mayor's post is reserved for a woman.

The TRS, which swept the 2016 polls it contested in alliance with AIMIM, holds 99 of the 150 seats. The AIMIM has 44, Congress 2 and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1.

