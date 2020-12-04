हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

GHMC election result Live updates: Counting of votes today, fate of 1122 candidates to be decided

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on GHMC elections.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 4, 2020 - 08:56
Comments |
IANS photo

GHMC election result 2020: The results for the GHMC elections are set to be declared today after the polls were conducted on December 1 amid much fanfare. Despite several appeals from the Telangana government and a high-pitch campaign by parties, polling for the 150 wards saw a dismal turnout of just 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

The results will determine the fate of as many as 1122 candidates in 150 divisions of the civic body. This year, the mayor's post is reserved for a woman. 

The TRS, which swept the 2016 polls it contested in alliance with AIMIM, holds 99 of the 150 seats. The AIMIM has 44, Congress 2 and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on GHMC elections.

4 December 2020, 08:56 AM

Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections underway; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre in Telangana.

4 December 2020, 08:13 AM

Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections begins. 

4 December 2020, 08:02 AM

Visual: Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to begin shortly; visuals from LB Stadium counting centre in Telangana.

4 December 2020, 08:01 AM

The total turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

4 December 2020, 08:01 AM

The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll would be taken up on Friday.

  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M59S

Farmers protest affect vehicular traffic in Delhi