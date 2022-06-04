हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board to announce 12th General Result soon, details here

The candidates will be able to check their HSC Class 12 results on the official websites at gseb.org or gsebeservice.com.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 4, 2022 - 07:19
Representational image

GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) is going to announce class 12 results on Saturday (June 4, 2022). According to the announcement made by the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream, and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be out at 8 am today. Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download the results from the official website -- gseb.org

Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates on GSEB HSC Result 2022!

 

4 June 2022, 07:19 AM

GSEB HSC results: List of websites to check

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

4 June 2022, 07:15 AM

GSEB HSC Result 2022 Update

It may be noted that the GSHSEB held the Class 12 board exam for Science and General from March 28 to April 12. According to the reports, over 5 lakh students in Gujarat appeared for Class 12 exams this year. 

4 June 2022, 07:15 AM

GSEB HSC Class 12 General stream Result 2022: How to download

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the 'GSEB HSC result 2022' link.

3. Enter login credentials like roll number and submit.

4. Your HSC result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

4 June 2022, 07:14 AM

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022: Important announcement

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had announced that GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.

4 June 2022, 07:13 AM

GSEB HSC Result 2022: Date and time

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce HSC Class 12 General result today (June 4, 2022). Gujarat Board will announce the class 12 results for the General stream on Saturday at 8 am, as per the latest update. 

