GSEB HSC Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) is going to announce class 12 results on Saturday (June 4, 2022). According to the announcement made by the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream, and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be out at 8 am today. Once released, the candidates will be able to check and download the results from the official website -- gseb.org

Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.

