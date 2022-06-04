4 June 2022, 07:19 AM
GSEB HSC results: List of websites to check
gseb.org
gsebeservice.com
GSEB HSC Result 2022 Update
It may be noted that the GSHSEB held the Class 12 board exam for Science and General from March 28 to April 12. According to the reports, over 5 lakh students in Gujarat appeared for Class 12 exams this year.
GSEB HSC Class 12 General stream Result 2022: How to download
1. Visit the official website at gseb.org
2. On the homepage, click on the 'GSEB HSC result 2022' link.
3. Enter login credentials like roll number and submit.
4. Your HSC result will appear on the screen.
5. Download and take a printout for future reference.
GSEB Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result 2022: Important announcement
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had announced that GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream, and Sanskrit medium test of March-April 2022 will be released on June 4, 2022 at 8 a.m.
GSEB HSC Result 2022: Date and time
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce HSC Class 12 General result today (June 4, 2022). Gujarat Board will announce the class 12 results for the General stream on Saturday at 8 am, as per the latest update.