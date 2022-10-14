Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates: Varanasi court set to deliver verdict today
Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates: A district court in Varanasi will deliver its verdict on a plea seeking carbon dating of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Friday.
Trending Photos
Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates: The Varanasi District Court will deliver its verdict on the petition seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' allegedly found inside Gyanvapi Mosque on Friday (October 14, 2022).
Four of the five Hindu petioners in the Gyanvapi Mosque case had filed a petition seeking carbon dating of a structure inside the Gyanvapi Mosque said to be a Shivling. It was found during the court-ordered videography survey. Carbon dating is a scientific process used commonly in archaeology to understand the age of an object.
The Varanasi court had heard the arguments of the Muslim side earlier in connection with the case. The Gyanvapi Mosque committee has opposed the plea for carbon dating.
Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.
Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.
The appeal filed by seven devotees sought direction from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the nature of the structure found on the Gyanvapi campus. The Allahabad High Court had on July 19 dismissed their plea seeking the appointment of a committee/commission headed by a judge of the High Court or supreme court (sitting/retired) to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque.
The Muslim side argued that there are many other such mosques and other buildings built during the Mughal period, which have similar fountains in the ‘wazookhana’. However, the Hindu side had sought the district court to conduct a carbon dating test of the alleged Shivling to ascertain the age of the stone.
However, the Muslim side said that the structure found was a `fountain`. The Hindu side had then submitted an application on September 22 that sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be `Shivling`.
Earlier on September 29, the court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case after hearing both sides` arguments. The Hindu side had claimed that a `Shivling` was found in the premises near the `wazukhana` during the videography survey of the mosque premises, which was ordered by the court.
ishnu Jain, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, said, "The Muslim side said that Shivling is not a part of the suit property and its carbon dating cannot be done. We have given our clarification on both of these points. The court will deliver its verdict on Friday."
The Hindu plaintiff also demanded the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Anjuman Islamia Committee, the Muslim side objected to the demand of carbon dating of the structure claiming its a fountain in the water tank and not a ‘shivling’.
A district court in Varanasi will deliver its verdict on a plea seeking carbon dating of the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Friday. The Hindu side had appealed to the court to direct the authorities to carry out the carbon dating of structure found in the ablution area of the historical mosque, which they claimed to be a ‘Shivling’.
More Stories