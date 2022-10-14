Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates: Varanasi court set to deliver verdict today

Gyanvapi Mosque Case LIVE Updates: The Varanasi District Court will deliver its verdict on the petition seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' allegedly found inside Gyanvapi Mosque on Friday (October 14, 2022).

Four of the five Hindu petioners in the Gyanvapi Mosque case had filed a petition seeking carbon dating of a structure inside the Gyanvapi Mosque said to be a Shivling. It was found during the court-ordered videography survey. Carbon dating is a scientific process used commonly in archaeology to understand the age of an object.

The Varanasi court had heard the arguments of the Muslim side earlier in connection with the case. The Gyanvapi Mosque committee has opposed the plea for carbon dating.

