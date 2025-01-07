Live Updates | HMPV Cases In India: 2 More Children Test Positive For HMPV In Nagpur, Total Cases Rise To 10; Should you worry? Experts Say...

HMPV Virus Cases in India Live Updates: Two more children, aged seven and 14, tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur, increasing the total number of cases of the respiratory illness to 10.

On January 3, the children were taken to a private hospital in the city's Ramdaspeth area for fever and cough treatment.

After tests were conducted, hospital authorities confirmed that the two were infected with HMPV, an illness similar to Covid-19 that affects the upper and lower respiratory tract with symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat.

Out of the total 10 cases reported so far, two were reported in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Chennai, three in Kolkata, and now two in Nagpur.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "Health experts have clarified that #HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation."

On HMPV cases, Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra said, " No specific guideline has been issued by Govt of India but they have issued a press release and we are geared up to tackle any situation...heightened surveillance is the most important thing. This is a moderately transmissible virus not highly transmissible."

Extensive preparations are underway for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, with the health department taking proactive steps to address potential health challenges, including the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).