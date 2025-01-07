Live Updates | HMPV Cases In India: 2 More Children Test Positive For HMPV In Nagpur, Total Cases Rise To 10; Should you worry? Experts Say...
HMPV Virus Cases in India Live Updates: Two more children, aged seven and 14, tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur, increasing the total number of cases of the respiratory illness to 10.
On January 3, the children were taken to a private hospital in the city's Ramdaspeth area for fever and cough treatment.
After tests were conducted, hospital authorities confirmed that the two were infected with HMPV, an illness similar to Covid-19 that affects the upper and lower respiratory tract with symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat.
Out of the total 10 cases reported so far, two were reported in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Chennai, three in Kolkata, and now two in Nagpur.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "Health experts have clarified that #HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation."
On HMPV cases, Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra said, " No specific guideline has been issued by Govt of India but they have issued a press release and we are geared up to tackle any situation...heightened surveillance is the most important thing. This is a moderately transmissible virus not highly transmissible."
Extensive preparations are underway for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, with the health department taking proactive steps to address potential health challenges, including the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).
HMPV in India Live: What Are The Symptoms?
Some of the key symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus include:
► Persistent Cough
► Fever, mostly mild to moderate
► Sore throat and/or body aches
► Nasal congestion or runny nose
► Shortness of breath
Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted by ANI saying that the HMPV is more likely to affect children and the elderly, so they, as well as those with other serious illnesses and people receiving palliative care, should be more cautious.
HMPV Virus in India Live: Can HMPV Be As Fatal As COVID-19?
HMPV is a respiratory virus primarily affecting the lungs and airways. Dr Diksha Goyal shares, "It can cause the same symptoms as the common cold, which include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and also wheezing; however, it most commonly occurs in young children, elderly individuals, and those whose immune systems are weakened."
Talking about how the virus spreads, Dr Goyal adds, "The infection is spread through respiratory droplets, so it is contagious. Although the majority of the cases are not severe, severe infections lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis, especially in high-risk groups."
HMPV Cases in India Live: Govt Clears Air As #lockdown Trends On X
Amid rising concerns over the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) after the confirmation of three cases in India, Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public on Monday, clarifying that HMPV is not a new virus and urging citizens to remain calm.
In a video message responding to growing fears and social media discussions, which caused "lockdown" to trend online, Nadda emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation and implementing all necessary measures to safeguard public health.
HMPV in India Live: Details Of Cases In Karnataka
Two infants have been diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). A three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia received treatment at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru and has since been discharged. An eight-month-old boy, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, tested positive on January 3 and is currently recovering.
HMPV Cases in India Live: What is HMPV?
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is a contagious respiratory virus that spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and contaminated surfaces. Belonging to a family of pathogens responsible for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), HMPV cases are most prevalent during the colder winter and early spring months.
HMPV Cases in India Live: Union Health Secretary Reviews Present Situation Of Respiratory Illness, Urges States To Enhance Surveillance And Awareness
Union Health Secretary reviews the present situation of respiratory illnesses in the country and the status of public health measures for its management. States have been advised to strengthen awareness among the masses regarding preventive measures. States have also been advised to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance.
HMPV in India Live: Uttarakhand Issues Advisory, Symptomatic Patients To Be Closely Monitored
Amid rising cases of HMPV, the Uttarakhand government-issued health advisory and the Directorate of Medical Health and Family emphasised precautionary measures, preparedness in healthcare facilities, and public awareness to address the increased transmission risk during winter months.
The advisory has been issued to all the district magistrates and chief medical officers that, the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) respiratory disease is currently spreading globally and, like other respiratory illnesses, tends to manifest more during the winter season with symptoms resembling those of the common cold and flu. However, no cases of HMPV have been reported in Uttarakhand to date.
Hospitals are required to ensure the availability of adequate isolation beds or wards, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders for the treatment of influenza and pneumonia patients.
Additionally, they must maintain a sufficient stock of essential medicines and materials, such as PPE kits, N-95 masks, and VTM vials, while ensuring an adequate number of doctors and nursing staff at all healthcare facilities, from medical colleges to primary health centres.
HMPV Virus In India Live: Two More Children Detected With HMPV In Nagpur, Total Cases In India Increase To 10
