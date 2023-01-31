IMD Weather Alert: Snowfall Disrupts Normal Life in Several Areas Across Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Weather Update: The weather has changed since morning today (January 29) in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas. Due to drizzle here, the cold has increased. Light drizzle has been seen since late evening. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Delhi during the next 12 hours. Along with this, drizzle is expected to continue in parts of Punjab, East Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and parts of North Madhya Pradesh. Check how the weather will be for the next two days.
- There has been rain along with strong winds in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.
- Due to this sudden rain, the temperature has come down and people have again started suffering from colds.
- There has been heavy snowfall and rain on the mountains as well, due to which the temperature has dropped.
Weather Update: Due to rain in the capital Delhi today, the cold has increased again. According to the Meteorological Department, the rains will continue in Delhi and surrounding areas in the coming days. Along with this, people may have to face dense fog in North India. There has been heavy snowfall and rain on the mountains as well, due to which the temperature has dropped. On Sunday, there was light drizzle in many places, including the areas of Delhi-NCR (Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and New Delhi). However, there has been rain along with strong winds in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. Due to this sudden rain, the temperature has come down and people have again started suffering from colds. Let us know how the weather will be in the country for the next few days.
Snowfall Disrupts Normal Life in Several Areas Across Himachal Pradesh
Fresh snowfall has thrown life out of gear in many parts of Himachal Pradesh as 476 roads including three national highways are still closed while working of 697 power and 20 water supply stations across the state has also been hampered.Roads have been closed and the water and electricity supply has been disrupted in many areas after the recent snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts, officials said. According to the state Disaster Management Authority, after the recent snowfall nearly 476 roads including three national highways are still closed while 697 electricity supply stations are hampered along with 20 water supply stations in the state.
IMD Weather Alert: Visibility Reduces to Zero in Agra and Gwalior
In the Hissar area of Haryana, visibility was reduced to 50 metres.In Uttar Pradesh, visibility was reduced to zero in Agra while at Bareilly, it was at 500 metres.In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior witnessed visibility of zero metres while the visibility at Purnea in Bihar was 500 metres. In Kolkata, too visibility was recorded at just 100 metres while Kaliashahar of Tripura witnessed visibility of mere 50 metres.
IMD Weather Alert: Visibility Reduces to Zero
In areas like Patiala and Amritsar, visibility of 200 metres and 500 metres was witnessed on Tuesday morning while places like Churu and Ajmer in Rajasthan experienced low visibility of a mere 25 and 50 metres respectively, said IMD in a tweet.
♦ Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today)(in metre): Punjab: Bhatinda-0, Patiala-200, Amritsar-500; Haryana: Hissar-50; Delhi: Palam-50, Safdarjung-500; West Rajasthan: Churu-25, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer-500 each; East Rajasthan: Ajmer-50, Jaipur-200;
Fog Engulfs North India, Visibility Reduces to Zero in THESE Places
Visibility across North India was reduced to concerning levels on Tuesday as fog engulfed the entire region. While areas like Bhatinda in Punjab witnessed zero visibility, the national capital also witnessed low visibility of only 50 metres at Palam, according to the India Meteorological department.
Weather Update: Heavy Snow Disrupts Life in Himachal Pradesh, Met Issues 'Orange' Alert
Himachal Pradesh recorded moderate to heavy snow in parts of Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Chamba districts. Icy winds pummelled the region with the Met office issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rain/snow at isolated places in the mid and high hills of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur. It has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning and wet weather in the lower hills till Friday.
Rohtang pass, Chitkul and the Atal Tunnel's south portal received 75 cm snow, followed by Khadrala in Shimla district at 60 cm, Solang at 55 cm, Kothi at 45 cm, Sangala at 41.5 cm, Kalpa at 39.2 cm, Narkanda and Kaza at 30 cm each, Pooh at 28 cm, Khoksar at 18 cm, Shillaroo at 17.5 cm, Tissa at 17 cm, Chopal and Kufri at 16 cm, Keylong and Samdo at 14 cm each and Manali at 3 cm.
Weather Alert: Light to Moderate Rain and Snow to Continue Over Western Himalayas in Next 24 Hours
According to the report of weather forecasting agency Skymet, during the last 24 hours, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rain and one or two spells of heavy rain and snow.
Light to moderate rain and snowfall occurred in Uttarakhand.
Light to moderate rain and thunder showers occurred over eastern parts of Rajasthan. Hailstorm activities also occurred in many parts of Rajasthan.
Light to moderate rains occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Light to moderate rain and snow will continue over the Western Himalayas during the next 24 hours and will reduce significantly thereafter.
Light to moderate rain would continue over parts of Haryana, Punjab and East Rajasthan till the evening of January 30 and thereafter the weather would clear up.
Light to moderate rain may continue over western and central parts of Uttar Pradesh and isolated rain over north and northeast Madhya Pradesh.
Light to moderate rains may continue over southern parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Scattered light rain with one or two moderate showers may occur over Tamil Nadu.
Light rain is possible over southern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Gulmarg and Tanmarg - PICS
In the tourist places of GULMARG and TNGMARG, heavy snowfall has continued since night. The internal roads of the area have been closed, the connecting roads to the areas have been cut off due to snowfall and heavy snowfall is continuing.
Snowfall In Jammu & Kashmir - See More Pics
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir
The Kashmir region received a fresh spell of snowfall. The snowfall has disrupted the surface traffic in the region. The Srinagar Jammu National Highway which connects Kashmir to the rest of India has been shut due to heavy snowfall. Srinagar-Leh Highway and other major roads connecting far-flung areas of Kashmir with Srinagar are also closed.
Weather Alert: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir Witness Heavy Snowfall, Major Highways Closed
Due to heavy snowfall in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, many roads are closed and flights are also likely to be affected. Meteorologists have predicted a generally cloudy sky on Monday morning with light rain and thundershowers.
Weather Alert: Rain to Continue in Some Parts of Delhi-NCR and Surrounding Areas in Coming Days
The weather has changed once again in Delhi-NCR. The cold has increased again in the capital Delhi due to rain on Sunday. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains will continue in Delhi and surrounding areas in the coming days. Along with this, people may have to face dense fog in North India.
Snowfall in Uttarakhand
The sequence of rain and snowfall started in Uttarakhand amid thick clouds. All the higher peaks, including Chardham, received snowfall in the afternoon, while the lower areas received one to two spells of rain in the evening.
Rain Increases Cold in Haryana and Punjab
Haryana and Punjab also received rain on Sunday. Due to this, the cold has increased once again in Haryana and Punjab. According to the Meteorological Department, hailstorms are possible in parts of Punjab and Haryana.
IMD Alert: Temperature Dips in BIhar
There has also been a decrease in the minimum temperature of many districts of Bihar. Westerly winds are likely to continue in the state for the next five days. According to the Meteorological Department, after two days, the cold will increase due to a further drop of two to four degrees in the minimum temperature.
IMD Weather Report: Orange Alert in Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand
After being cloudy on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir, there was snowfall in the high hilly areas and rain in the plains at night. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
IMD Alert: Hailstorms may Occur in Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and UP
According to the Meteorological Department, it may rain in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat today. At the same time, there is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in the Himalayan region. Apart from this, during the next 24 hours, hailstorms may occur in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and UP. Earlier on Sunday, the IMD predicted that light to moderate rain and thundershowers would occur over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on the night of January 29 and January 30.
Delhi Weather Alert: Trains Running Late due to Rain and Low Visibility
According to the IMD weather alert, the approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi-NCR were likely to trigger light to moderate rainfall over the city. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways informed us that 13 trains were running late due to low visibility and rain on Monday. The trains that are running late include Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, Dr. Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Grand Trank Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express.
IMD Rain Alert: Delhi Temperature Forecast Today
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, January 30, it will be cloudy in the states of North India and there may be light rain in some places in Delhi-NCR. On the other hand, talking about the temperature, the minimum temperature in Delhi could be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature could be 20 degrees Celsius.
IMD Alert: Rains in Delhi-NCR, Maximum Temperature Dips to 5 Degrees
The weather pattern has completely changed in Delhi-NCR since the weekend. In many areas of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, rain activities continued with strong thunderstorms throughout the night. After the rain, there has been a decrease in the minimum temperature of Delhi-NCR by up to 5 degrees.
IMD Alert: Chances of Light to Moderate Rain in THESE Places of Haryana and UP
According to IMD, light to moderate rain may also occur in Haryana's Yamunanagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad and UP's Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli and adjoining areas today (Monday), on January 30.
IMD Rain Alert: Cold Increases in Delhi-NCR, Storm Alert Today After Rain
The weather has taken a turn in the states of North India, including Delhi-NCR. Due to the effect of cold winds along with rain, a drop in temperature has been recorded. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of the continuation of rain in the states of North India including Delhi, UP, Haryana today (Monday), January 30. Along with rain in Delhi-NCR, there is also a storm alert today.
Delhi-NCR to face rain, thunderstorm on January 30: IMD
Weather Live Updates: Cold waves hit North India
After a brief respite from cold wave conditions, parts of north India are set to witness a temperature drop in the coming days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Weather Live Updates: Rainfall continues in Delhi-NCR
It has been raining continuously since the morning of 29 January in Delhi-NCR including Ghaziabad. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has predicted rain for the next 12 hours. Cold will increase due to rain.
Weather Live Updates: Rainfall in Delhi-NCR
Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu says IMD.
Weather Update-Rain Alert: Rainfall Continues to Lash Delhi-NCR; Hailstorms Damage Crops in Rajasthan
According to a weather alert earlier, the approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi was likely trigger a light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city. According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly. Click to read detail report
Live Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Witness Rain Throughout Night; Hailstorms in Udaipur
Rainfall continued in several parts of the national capital on Monday after the IMD predicted a few light to moderate spells of rainfall in Delhi over the next 12 hours. In Rajasthan, hailstorms damaged crops in Udaipur.
Chances of Light Rain in Parts of Delhi-NCR, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat
According to the report of weather forecasting agency Skymet, light rain is possible in parts of Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Hailstorms are possible over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. Light rain may occur in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.
Chances of Light to Moderate Rain and Snow - Weather Forecast Today for All Over India
According to the report of weather forecasting agency Skymet, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snow with isolated heavy rain is possible over the Western Himalayas. Light to moderate rain is possible over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and southern parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Chances of Rain in UP, People of Lucknow may Face Dense Fog and Haze
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a chance of rain today i.e. on January 30 in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Talking about Lucknow, the capital of UP, today (January 29) the minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees and the maximum at 24 degrees. There is a forecast for rain in Lucknow on Monday but the temperature could reach 13 degrees. In such a situation, the people of Lucknow may have to face dense fog and haze.
Orange Alert for Heavy Rain and Snowfall in These 3 States on Monday
Along with the plains, rain has knocked on the mountains as well. There is an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on Monday. According to the Meteorological Department, due to rain, the temperature in Srinagar has reached -2. The weather is going to remain the same for the next 2 days as well. Rain will continue in Shimla on 30 and 31 January. Also, the temperature is expected to reach 1 degree.
Weather Alert: Chances of Rain in Many States on January 30
According to the report of weather forecasting agency Skymet, light to moderate rains were observed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and western districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as some areas of North Madhya Pradesh on January 29. According to the report, on January 30, light to moderate rain could be seen again in these states.
IMD Weather Alert: Outbreak of Cold Along With Rain in Faridabad
Along with the capital, Delhi, an alert has also been issued for rain and lightning in Noida and Ghaziabad, due to which the minimum temperature can drop to 13 degrees. There will be an outbreak of cold along with rain in Faridabad, where the minimum temperature is expected to reach 11 degrees.
Temperature Drops in Delhi-NCR, No Relief From Rain Tomorrow Also
According to the Meteorological Department, due to rain in the capital Delhi, today the temperature reached a minimum of 6 degrees, which could reach 10 degrees tomorrow, i.e. on January 30. Let us tell you that the people of Delhi are not going to get relief from the rain tomorrow i.e. even on Monday. It is estimated that the rainy season will continue in Delhi on January 30 as well. Along with this, increasing cold will also be felt.
IMD Issues Alert for Rain in Many Areas, Including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad
Once again, the weather is changing in North India. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain in many areas, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain activities with drizzle and thunder can be seen in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, North and West Madhya Pradesh and parts of Gujarat today.
