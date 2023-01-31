IMD Weather Alert: Snowfall Disrupts Normal Life in Several Areas Across Himachal Pradesh

Weather Update: Due to rain in the capital Delhi today, the cold has increased again. According to the Meteorological Department, the rains will continue in Delhi and surrounding areas in the coming days. Along with this, people may have to face dense fog in North India. There has been heavy snowfall and rain on the mountains as well, due to which the temperature has dropped. On Sunday, there was light drizzle in many places, including the areas of Delhi-NCR (Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and New Delhi). However, there has been rain along with strong winds in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. Due to this sudden rain, the temperature has come down and people have again started suffering from colds. Let us know how the weather will be in the country for the next few days.