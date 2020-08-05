PM Modi set to perform Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya today

Today (August 5) is a historic day for India as the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand celebrations for the bhoomi pujan is scheduled to start at 8 am and PM Modi will perform bhoomi pujan at the auspicious time of 12:40 pm.

Ayodhya has been lit up and huge CCTV screens have been set up across the holy city in order to allow the people to watch the ceremony live once it begins. PM Modi will fly to Lucknow from New Delhi at 9.30 am on a special jet. After landing in Lucknow, he will board a chopper to Ayodhya. After landing in Ayodhya, PM Modi will offer prayers and perform a puja at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Apart from PM Modi, the bhoomi pujan ceremony will be attended by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Several important faces of the Ram Mandir movement such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti will skip the ceremony due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that they would join the celebrations via video conferencing.