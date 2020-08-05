PM Modi set to perform Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya today

5 August 2020, 06:45 AM
The bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir will be done at 12.40 pm and the grand ceremony will last for around 2 hours.
5 August 2020, 06:44 AM
PM Modi will land in Ayodhya at 11.30 am and will then offer prayers and perform a puja at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya.
5 August 2020, 06:43 AM
PM Modi will be flying for Lucknow around 9.30 am on a special jet. After landing in Lucknow, PM Modi will board a helicopter to Ayodhya.
5 August 2020, 06:43 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform bhoomi pujan at the auspicious time between 12:30 and 12:40 pm.
5 August 2020, 06:42 AM
The grand celebrations for Ram temple bhoomi oujan will start at 8 am.