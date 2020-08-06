LIVE: With 56,282 new COVID-19 cases, India's total tally mounts to 1964537

6 August 2020, 09:46 AM
India reports 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total tally rises to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, as per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
6 August 2020, 09:29 AM
In view of evolving situation due to incessant rains, NDRF has prepositioned a total 16 teams in Maharashtra:
1. Kolhapur - 4 teams
2. Sangli - 2 teams
3. Satara - 1 team
4. Thane - 1 team
5. Palghar - 1 team
6. Mumbai - 5 teams
7. Nagpur - 1 team
8. Raigad - 1 team
6 August 2020, 08:22 AM
In Mumbai, a total of 112 trees fell including 29 in suburbs, as many as 6 houses collapsed and 10 incidents of short circuit were reported and some power cuts.
6 August 2020, 08:15 AM
The wind speeds in South Mumbai averaged 70-80kmph, occasionally hitting 106kmph. Their intensity could be gauged from the fact that the normal wind speed ranges between 10-15 kmph in monsoon and the Nisarg Cyclone had hit Alibaug with the windspeed of 106kmph.
6 August 2020, 08:12 AM
Meteorological Department’s Colaba centre recorded 293.8 mm of rain in 12 hours — incidentally, it is the highest rain received in a period of 24 hours for August since 1974.
6 August 2020, 08:09 AM
Mumbai rain update: Radar image indicating intense clouds over north of Palghar district. In Mumbai and Thane not much clouds.
Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am
Santacruz 146.1mm
Colaba 330.0mm
Radar image indicating intense clouds over N of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds.
Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another rerord for Aug RF.
— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 6, 2020
6 August 2020, 07:30 AM
A high tide of 4.44 meter or 14.57 feet is likely to hit Mumbai at 1.50 pm today. Mumbaikars may face trouble if it rains during the high tide. Presently, there is dense cloud build up in Mumbai.
6 August 2020, 07:25 AM
Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu resigns, as per sources he may take charge as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.