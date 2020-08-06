हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: With 56,282 new COVID-19 cases, India's total tally mounts to 1964537

According to the BMC, the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 6, 2020 - 09:46
Comments |

New Delhi: Mumbai has received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday, the city civic body informed. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs. A high tide of 4.44 meters or 14.57 feet is likely to hit Mumbai today at 1.50 pm.

Meawhile, India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 infections climbed to over 19 lakh cases on Wednesday (August 5, 2020), with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 in just two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, the data showed.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

6 August 2020, 09:46 AM

India reports 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total tally rises to 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337 cured/discharged/migrated and 40,699 deaths, as per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

6 August 2020, 09:29 AM

In view of evolving situation due to incessant rains, NDRF has prepositioned a total 16 teams in Maharashtra: 

1. Kolhapur - 4 teams
2. Sangli - 2 teams
3. Satara - 1 team
4. Thane - 1 team
5. Palghar - 1 team
6. Mumbai - 5 teams
7. Nagpur - 1 team
8. Raigad - 1 team

6 August 2020, 08:22 AM

In Mumbai, a total of 112 trees fell including 29 in suburbs, as many as 6 houses collapsed and 10 incidents of short circuit were reported and some power cuts.

6 August 2020, 08:15 AM

The wind speeds in South Mumbai averaged 70-80kmph, occasionally hitting 106kmph. Their intensity could be gauged from the fact that the normal wind speed ranges between 10-15 kmph in monsoon and the Nisarg Cyclone had hit Alibaug with the windspeed of 106kmph.

6 August 2020, 08:12 AM

Meteorological Department’s Colaba centre recorded 293.8 mm of rain in 12 hours — incidentally, it is the highest rain received in a period of 24 hours for August since 1974.

 

6 August 2020, 08:09 AM

Mumbai rain update: Radar image indicating intense clouds over north of Palghar district. In Mumbai and Thane not much clouds.

6 August 2020, 07:30 AM

A high tide of 4.44 meter or 14.57 feet is likely to hit Mumbai at 1.50 pm today. Mumbaikars may face trouble if it rains during the high tide. Presently, there is dense cloud build up in Mumbai.

6 August 2020, 07:25 AM

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu resigns, as per sources he may take charge as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. Read more here

  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M20S

7 corona patients killed in a hospital fire in Ahmedabad