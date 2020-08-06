LIVE: With 56,282 new COVID-19 cases, India's total tally mounts to 1964537

New Delhi: Mumbai has received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday, the city civic body informed. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs. A high tide of 4.44 meters or 14.57 feet is likely to hit Mumbai today at 1.50 pm.

Meawhile, India's tally of coronavirus COVID-19 infections climbed to over 19 lakh cases on Wednesday (August 5, 2020), with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 in just two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, the data showed.

