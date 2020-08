LIVE: Rajasthan records 620 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally at 54,290

The coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday (August 11) surged to 2268675 which includes 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. Single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

Speaking on the rising coronavirus cases in the country, US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 10) said that India is at second place when it comes to coronavirus COVID-19 testing while the US is at the top position. According to Trump, India has a population of 1.5 billion people and it has conducted 11 million tests, while the US has tested 65 million people. Talking about the coronavirus vaccine, President Trump expressed confidence that a vaccine for the deadly viral disease will be prepared by the end of 2020.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator after undergoing a successful brain surgery for removal of clot. Mukherjee is currently on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

