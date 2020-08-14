LIVE: Security check tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on August 14 (Friday) on the eve of 74th Independence Day, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement on Thursday. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and overall Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday (August 13) announced a USD 500 million-package to the Maldives to connect Male with three neighbouring islands. It also announced the creation of an air travel bubble between India and the Maldives.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday (August 14) and it has also predicted light rainfall in entire Delhi adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

In other news, the coronavirus situation in India continues to remain grim with the country's total number of coronavirus cases on Thursday to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths as per the Union Ministry of Health data.

Follow Zee News liveblog for all news updates: