LIVE: Security check tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence day

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 14, 2020 - 09:45
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on August 14 (Friday) on the eve of 74th Independence Day, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement on Thursday. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and overall Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday (August 13) announced a USD 500 million-package to the Maldives to connect Male with three neighbouring islands. It also announced the creation of an air travel bubble between India and the Maldives. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday (August 14) and it has also predicted light rainfall in entire Delhi adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

In other news, the coronavirus situation in India continues to remain grim with the country's total number of coronavirus cases on Thursday to 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths as per the Union Ministry of Health data.

Follow Zee News liveblog for all news updates:

14 August 2020, 09:45 AM

COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 24,61,191 which includes 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
 

14 August 2020, 08:32 AM

Police personnel checks vehicles at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, as a security measure ahead of Independence Day.

14 August 2020, 08:03 AM

Delhi: Police tightens security in the national capital, vehicles being checked in the city as a security measure, ahead of Independence Day tomorrow. 

14 August 2020, 08:01 AM

The Assam government on Thursday issued new COVID-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31 while providing relaxations on August 15 (Independence Day) subject to following of safety protocols. (Read here)

