LIVE: Security check tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence day

14 August 2020, 09:45 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India surge to 24,61,191 which includes 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
14 August 2020, 08:32 AM
Police personnel checks vehicles at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, as a security measure ahead of Independence Day.
Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, as a security measure ahead of #IndependenceDay tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sAvfmRdWZp
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020
14 August 2020, 08:03 AM
Delhi: Police tightens security in the national capital, vehicles being checked in the city as a security measure, ahead of Independence Day tomorrow.
Delhi: Police and security personnel check vehicles in the city as a security measure, ahead of #IndependenceDay tomorrow. Visuals from Nizamuddin area. pic.twitter.com/QKGp5gTGYw
— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020
14 August 2020, 08:01 AM
The Assam government on Thursday issued new COVID-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31 while providing relaxations on August 15 (Independence Day) subject to following of safety protocols. (Read here)