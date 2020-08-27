LIVE: Over 9 lakh COVID-19 samples tested on August 26, says ICMR

New Delhi: Even as several Chief Ministers oppose the holding of JEE and NEET exams, the NTA released admit cards for NEET on Wednesday. The JEE-Mains exam is scheduled to take place from September 1-6 while the NEET-UG is scheduled for September 13.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall activity over several parts of north India in the next four days. An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand for August 27 and 28 and a yellow alert for the subsequent two days. An orange alert has also been issued for east Uttar Pradesh for August 28 and east Rajasthan for August 29 and August 30.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally raced past 32 lakh with 67,151 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll rose to 59,449 with 1059 new fatalities on Wednesday (August 26, 2020).

