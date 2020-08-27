LIVE: Over 9 lakh COVID-19 samples tested on August 26, says ICMR

27 August 2020, 10:38 AM
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.
India's registers highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 75,760 fresh infections and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 tally rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured cases and 60,472 deaths: Ministry of Health
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting to "understand the current status of southwest monsoon in the country".
Today, I will chair a meeting at @moesgoi to understand the current status of #SouthwestMonsoon over India. This year, #Monsoon arrived well on time on June 01, and is expected to be normal during the season as predicted by @Indiametdept in April @rajeevan61 @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/Yq2pIcU77N
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Thursday.Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states will attend the meeting which will begin at 11 am today via video conferencing. (ANI)