LIVE: Over 9 lakh COVID-19 samples tested on August 26, says ICMR

Over 9 lakh COVID-19 samples tested on August 26, says ICMR

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 10:39
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: Even as several Chief Ministers oppose the holding of JEE and NEET exams, the NTA released admit cards for NEET on Wednesday. The JEE-Mains exam is scheduled to take place from September 1-6 while the NEET-UG is scheduled for September 13.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall activity over several parts of north India in the next four days. An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand for August 27 and 28 and a yellow alert for the subsequent two days. An orange alert has also been issued for east Uttar Pradesh for August 28 and east Rajasthan for August 29 and August 30.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally raced past 32 lakh with 67,151 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll rose to 59,449 with 1059 new fatalities on Wednesday (August 26, 2020). 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

 

27 August 2020, 10:38 AM

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested up to August 26 with 9,24,998 samples being tested on Wednesday.

27 August 2020, 09:39 AM

India's registers highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 75,760 fresh infections and 1,023 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 tally rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured cases and 60,472 deaths: Ministry of Health

27 August 2020, 09:13 AM

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a meeting to "understand the current status of southwest monsoon in the country".

27 August 2020, 09:11 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Thursday.Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states will attend the meeting which will begin at 11 am today via video conferencing. (ANI)

