LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 35 lakh mark; death toll at 63,498

One Jammu and Kashmir policeman got martyred and three terrorists was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Panthachowk area of Srinagar on Saturday (August 29) night. The encounter started after terrorists fired upon joint check post of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. The martyred policeman has been identified as ASI Babu Ram.

In other news, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released the Unlock 4.0 guidelines on Saturday (August 29) and said that states/Union Territories cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zones without the approval from the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM today (August 30). This 'Mann Ki Baat' will be the 68th edition of PM’s monthly radio programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in the country stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. A spike of 78,761 new cases & 948 deaths in the last 24 hours.

