LIVE: India COVID-19 tally crosses 35 lakh mark; death toll at 63,498

30 August 2020, 10:50 AM
Telangana reported 2,924 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,638 recoveries and 10 deaths on August 29, taking the total number of cases to 1,23,090 in the state. The total number of cases includes 31,284 active cases, 90,988 recoveries and 818 deaths so far.
30 August 2020, 10:16 AM
Madhya Pradesh Flood: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday about the flood situation in the state. "I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said CM Chouhan. (ANI input)
30 August 2020, 10:13 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India stands at 35,42,734 including 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. A spike of 78,761 new cases & 948 deaths in the last 24 hours.