LIVE: Congress demands restoration of 8 suspended MPs in Rajya Sabha

22 September 2020, 10:43 AM
India on Tuesday (September 22) reported 75,083 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 88,935. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases while total recoveries stand at 44,97,868. (Read here)
22 September 2020, 10:40 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions via video conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26.
22 September 2020, 10:19 AM
RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh serves tea to MPs protesting outside parliament, earns PM Modi's praise. (Read here)
22 September 2020, 10:14 AM
Opposition leaders stage walk-out from Rajya Sabha; protest before Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding revocation of suspended MPs.
22 September 2020, 10:09 AM
Suspension of the eight MPs should be restored: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad
Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and Govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the Opposition will boycott the session: LoP & Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad https://t.co/lqwgTGj4KK
