LIVE: Congress demands restoration of 8 suspended MPs in Rajya Sabha

The death toll in the three-storey building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi rose to 17, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In other news, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Tuesday (September 22) met the MPs, protesting outside Parliament against the contentious farming bills and served them tea. However, the protesting parliamentarians rejected his tea offer and said they will continue their protest. Harivansh Singh will observe a daylong fast against the “unruly behaviour” with him in the House by Opposition MPs. He said, ''My fast may perhaps inspire 'self-purification' in those who behaved insultingly towards me.''

In a sensational development in the ongoing probe in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the name of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats. In the chats, the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a certain person 'K'. The name of Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has also emerged in the chats and it is learnt that she has summoned by NCB for questioning.

