हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Congress demands restoration of 8 suspended MPs in Rajya Sabha

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 10:43
Comments |

The death toll in the three-storey building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi rose to 17, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In other news, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Tuesday (September 22) met the MPs, protesting outside Parliament against the contentious farming bills and served them tea. However, the protesting parliamentarians rejected his tea offer and said they will continue their protest. Harivansh Singh will observe a daylong fast against the “unruly behaviour” with him in the House by Opposition MPs. He said, ''My fast may perhaps inspire 'self-purification' in those who behaved insultingly towards me.''

In a sensational development in the ongoing probe in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the name of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats. In the chats, the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a certain person 'K'. The name of Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has also emerged in the chats and it is learnt that she has summoned by NCB for questioning.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

22 September 2020, 10:43 AM

India on Tuesday (September 22) reported 75,083 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 55 lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The country also recorded 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 88,935. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases while total recoveries stand at 44,97,868. (Read here)

22 September 2020, 10:40 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions via video conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. 

22 September 2020, 10:19 AM

RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh serves tea to MPs protesting outside parliament, earns PM Modi's praise. (Read here)

22 September 2020, 10:14 AM

Opposition leaders stage walk-out from Rajya Sabha; protest before Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding revocation of suspended MPs.

22 September 2020, 10:09 AM

Suspension of the eight MPs should be restored: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad

  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M17S

IPL Masala Unlock: Watch match analysis from Bindaas Bauaa