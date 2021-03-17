हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today cancelled

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 - 10:15
Comments |

NEW DELHI: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for Wednesday (March 17) has been cancelled after the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma was elected from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Amid an unprecedented hike in the COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the measures required to contain the pandemic.

During the meeting, the PM will also deliberate on the ongoing mass vaccination drive across the country. According to reports, the virtual meeting will be held around 12.30 PM on March 17. The meeting has been called in the wake of a massive surge in coronavirus cases in several states.

Among other developments, a night curfew will be implemented in Bhopal and Indore from Wednesday in order to contain the rsing COVID-19 cases. The state government has ordered the closure of shops at 10 PM in eight other cities. The restrictions would come into force from Wednesday, the government said.

Meanwhile, twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, a new report has said.

'World Air Quality Report, 2020' prepared by a Swiss organisation, IQAir, which was released globally, stated that Delhi's air quality improved by approximately 15 per cent from 2019 to 2020.

Top political leaders will campaign in the poll-bound states and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will release its poll manifesto for the upcoming state assembly election in West Bengal.

17 March 2021, 10:14 AM

My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations: PM Narendra Modi

17 March 2021, 09:48 AM

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled after the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma was elected from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

17 March 2021, 09:34 AM

Block president of Congress party, Indra Pratap Singh Parmar was shot at by unidentified people in Malhara, Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (March 16). He later died at a hospital.

17 March 2021, 09:32 AM

Besides coal smuggling, West Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter and sisters are also smuggled into Bengal. The ruling party and bureaucracy do this together, hence no one gets caught: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

