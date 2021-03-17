Live: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today cancelled

17 March 2021, 10:14 AM
My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations: PM Narendra Modi
My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021
17 March 2021, 09:48 AM
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled after the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma was elected from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.
17 March 2021, 09:34 AM
Block president of Congress party, Indra Pratap Singh Parmar was shot at by unidentified people in Malhara, Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (March 16). He later died at a hospital.
17 March 2021, 09:32 AM
Besides coal smuggling, West Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter and sisters are also smuggled into Bengal. The ruling party and bureaucracy do this together, hence no one gets caught: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury