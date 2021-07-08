हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with newly appointed ministers today

A day after 43 ministers were sworn as ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the new Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers on Thursday (July 8). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 8, 2021 - 08:47
Comments |
File Photo

A day after 43 ministers were sworn as ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the new Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers on Thursday (July 8). The cabinet meeting is likely to take place at 5 pm. After bigwigs were dropped, the new Central government has got 30 Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charges and 45 Ministers of States. 

PM Narendra Modi will address the directors of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) today. New Union education minister Dharmenra Pradhan will also be present during the virtual meeting. The development comes a day after Modi reshuffled and expanded the Union cabinet. 

Today will be the second day of Congress' 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation and unemployment which started on July 7. During these demonstrations, the party leaders and workers will take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. While at the state level, marches and processions will be organized, as per the party. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV

8 July 2021, 08:45 AM

A dedicated health clinic for transgenders to start in Pune "When transgenders go to a clinic they can't stay in male ward and in female ward, we're not treated well. This will help them to take treatment easily," said transgender activist Sonali Dalvi 

8 July 2021, 08:44 AM

"Four million people have now lost their lives as a result of COVID-19. This painful milestone is a reminder of the long way we still have to go to defeat the pandemic...," tweets Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres. (ANI)

8 July 2021, 08:43 AM

Three rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad, reports AFP News Agency, quoting Iraq Army (ANI)

8 July 2021, 08:42 AM

As a mark of respect to former CM and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to observe three days of state mourning, from 8th July to 10th July. (ANI)

Must Watch

PT12M55S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day