LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with newly appointed ministers today

8 July 2021, 08:45 AM
A dedicated health clinic for transgenders to start in Pune "When transgenders go to a clinic they can't stay in male ward and in female ward, we're not treated well. This will help them to take treatment easily," said transgender activist Sonali Dalvi
Maharashtra | A dedicated health clinic for transgenders to start in Pune
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021
8 July 2021, 08:44 AM
"Four million people have now lost their lives as a result of COVID-19. This painful milestone is a reminder of the long way we still have to go to defeat the pandemic...," tweets Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres. (ANI)
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021
8 July 2021, 08:43 AM
Three rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad, reports AFP News Agency, quoting Iraq Army (ANI)
8 July 2021, 08:42 AM
As a mark of respect to former CM and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, the Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to observe three days of state mourning, from 8th July to 10th July. (ANI)