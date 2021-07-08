LIVE: PM Modi to hold meeting with newly appointed ministers today

A day after 43 ministers were sworn as ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the new Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers on Thursday (July 8). The cabinet meeting is likely to take place at 5 pm. After bigwigs were dropped, the new Central government has got 30 Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charges and 45 Ministers of States.

PM Narendra Modi will address the directors of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) today. New Union education minister Dharmenra Pradhan will also be present during the virtual meeting. The development comes a day after Modi reshuffled and expanded the Union cabinet.

Today will be the second day of Congress' 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation and unemployment which started on July 7. During these demonstrations, the party leaders and workers will take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. While at the state level, marches and processions will be organized, as per the party.

