LIVE: CCEA meet, scheduled to take place today, cancelled

7 July 2021, 10:29 AM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair two separate meetings on COVID-19 management with District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners and COVID-19 Task Force. (ANI)
7 July 2021, 10:28 AM
MLAs of Bihar Congress meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence "Meeting was to discuss how the party can be strengthened in Bihar. This is why all the senior leaders of the party were called here," says Meira Kumar, Congress.
7 July 2021, 10:27 AM
Action will be taken on the basis of the report of the Haridwar District Magistrate, says Uttarakhand Health Secretary on Kumbh fake test scam.
The decision to select the lab to conduct Rapid Antigen Test during Haridwar Mahakumbh was taken on the instructions of the Health Secretary, the officer appointed as the Mela Officer Health in Kumbh, in his reply to the Health Directorate. (ANI)
7 July 2021, 09:50 AM
NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law was arrested in the Pune land deal case yesterday. He was called for questioning and later placed under arrest: Enforcement Directorate (ANI)
7 July 2021, 09:15 AM
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Goalpara, Assam at 8.45 am today: National Centre for Seismology (ANI)
7 July 2021, 09:14 AM
India reports 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 4,59,920; Recovery Rate increases to 97.18% (ANI)
7 July 2021, 09:09 AM
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet meetings that were scheduled today have been cancelled. (ANI)
7 July 2021, 09:08 AM
PM Modi condoles the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, says, "He will be remembered as a cinematic legend." He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world, he added.