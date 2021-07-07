LIVE: CCEA meet, scheduled to take place today, cancelled

A major reshuffle and expansion of the union council of ministers, the first in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to take place on Wednesday (July 7). It is expected that a record number of inductions will be from members of OBC and Scheduled Caste communities.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away at the age of 98 today. He breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai`s PD Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted to a hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathlessness.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a three-day visit to Russia today. He will discuss the entire range of bilateral issues as well as key regional and international developments.

